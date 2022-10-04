ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

TOTT - Homeless to Home Sweet Home: Whiskey, Wine & Brew fundraiser

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Olivia Benjamin sat down with Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Homeless to Home Sweet Home Whiskey, Wine & Brew fundraiser. The event is hosted by the Center for Siouxland and will be held on Friday, October 14th from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. at the Sioux City Country Club.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds has appointed Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Family, friends gather to search for missing Sioux City woman, Brenda Payer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Call to Action Search meeting was held earlier Friday at the Urban Native Community Center to find a missing Sioux City woman. Family, friends, and the community surrounding Brenda Jean Payer were all in attendance to plea for her return and create a plan to group in the community and pass out missing poster signs around the city.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Local first responders honor fallen firefighters with memorial ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue paid tribute to fallen firefighters who gave their lives for the community over the last 140 years. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony honors the 12 men who've died in the line of duty for Sioux City Fire Rescue from the first in 1884 to the two most recent in 1982. Today's leaders say it's good for the community to remember those who came before.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Downtown business complex take part in cornhole tournament for United Way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Businesses from the United Center downtown came together for some outdoor fun and to bring awareness to the mission of the United Way. Teams representing each company in the building played in the Cornhole Competition looking for their chance to hoist the building's traveling trophy. Those businesses have teamed up for this competition which benefits the United Way of Siouxland each year for the last nine years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SSCCSD superintendent to retire at the end of the year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Todd Strom, Superintendent of South Sioux City Community Schools, announced his plans to retire from the school district at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Strom has spent 33 years in education, the last six of those years in South Sioux City. Following...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

NTSB releases preliminary report on helicopter crash in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. — The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing its preliminary report on the fatal gyrocopter crash last month in Yankton. The report says that the gyrocopter was based out of a hangar at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport (YKN), Yankton, South Dakota. The gyrocopter departed from runway 31 at YKN and traveled to the northwest. Shortly after the takeoff, the gyrocopter impacted a flat grass field on private property.
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

SCCSD to host community meetings for input on superintendent

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A search for the next superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools is underway. The District has announced a series of in-person input sessions to engage district staff, students’ families, and community members in the search process for the District’s next superintendent. Facilitated by...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Men impacted by domestic violence often fear stigma in seeking help

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims. One common myth is that Domestic Violence only affects women, but some men are also affected by the issue. "I'm being beaten up by my girlfriend or my wife...
SIOUX CITY, IA

