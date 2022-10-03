Read full article on original website
Related
travelnoire.com
The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting
The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Filipinos fishing on frontline of China's battle for disputed sea
Filipino fisherman Mariel Villamonte had spent years plying the turquoise waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea for snapper and grouper -- until a Chinese coast guard vessel water cannoned his boat. Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration, and scientific research.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home Secretary has ‘reservations’ over relaxing immigration for India trade deal
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...
Hong Kong Plans to Fly in 500,000 Tourists for Free
When it comes to lost tourist seasons, few places have been hit as hard as East Asian countries. Stricter government pandemic responses in the region made most leisure travel impossible for more than a year after tourists first started flocking back to Italy and Greece. Two years after imposing restrictions...
BBC
Durga Puja pandal: Wig for Gandhi 'demon’ statue after India outrage
Police in the Indian city of Kolkata are investigating allegations that independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was depicted as a demon at Durga Puja festivities. A festival structure that showed Hindu goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man holding a walking stick sparked the controversy. A wig and...
International Business Times
Bomb Threat On Iran-China Passenger Flight; Pilot Refuses To Land In India
A plane from Iran flying to China was given the option to land in India after there were alerts of a bomb scare on the passenger flight. The Mahan Air flight (IRM081) had taken off from Tehran and was heading toward Guangzhou when officials in India received information of a bomb on the flight, NDTV reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
touristmeetstraveler.com
Want To Travel Like Bond, James Bond? Now You Can With 007 Tours
The legendary fictional character James Bond has visited many great locations in the various 007 films. For that reason, fans will soon be able to enjoy 007-themed tours to those glamorous locations in Europe. The 007 tours will be offered in collaboration with the luxury tour company Black Tomato, with the help of the movie’s location managers.
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
BBC
Five reasons why China's economy is in trouble
China's economy is slowing down as it adapts to a punishing zero-Covid strategy and weakening global demand. Official growth figures for the July to September quarter are expected soon - if the world's second-largest economy contracts, that increases chances of a global recession. Beijing's goal - an annual growth rate of 5.5% - is now out of reach although officials have downplayed the need to meet the target. China narrowly avoided contraction in the April to June quarter. This year, some economists do not expect any growth.
New travel advisories issued for Italy, France, Belize and other countries
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the State Department issued new travel advisories for over 80 countries. Among them, eight were designated as the highest level advisory, “Level 4: Do not travel.” These include Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Haiti. Fifteen countries were labeled as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” including Ethiopia,...
International Business Times
China's Top Problem Isn't COVID
China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
Suella Braverman speaks out against likely UK trade deal with India
Suella Braverman has again risked upsetting No 10 after saying she has “reservations” about Britain’s trade deal with India because it could increase immigration to the UK. Liz Truss said she wants to sign a trade agreement with India by Diwali at the end of this month....
BBC
Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam's epic drama fires up India box office
Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's new film Ponniyin Selvan:1, a Tamil-language epic period drama, has taken the box office by storm. Sudha G Tilak on what makes the film a hit. Ponniyin Selvan, based on one of India's greatest emperors, is widely considered by many to be the finest novel...
T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV
The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October and England’s Ben Stokes is among a batting order conundrum for the team.Fans and pundits are discussing which order the team should bat from and former England wicketkeeper James Foster has shared his opinion.“Jos [Buttler] has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don’t think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup,” he told the BBC.“It’s exciting to have Alex [Hales] back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this...
Angry tourists shout at guards after Chinese airport goes into lockdown
Panicked tourists have captured the moment a regional airport in China went into a lockdown, with angry passengers seen shouting at armed guards.Xishuangbanna Airport, in China’s Yunnan Province, went into a lockdown on Wednesday morning, with arriving travellers forcibly prevented from leaving the terminal.The sudden lockdown was due to 61 new Covid cases being reported in the area, said local authorities.Video shows guards in full hazmat suits with guns and shields being confronted by domestic Chinese tourists, several of whom are seen raising their voices in frustration.The atmosphere is one of panic and confusion, with multiple air passengers shouting...
TODAY.com
‘A systemic failure': Indians struggle to return home with US Embassy backlog
When Pallavi Rao found out her father had a medical emergency and was in the intensive care unit, her first thought was to go to him immediately — but she couldn’t. Her father is in India, and she lives in America on a visa, which needs a renewal. If she left for India, she would not be allowed back in the U.S.
vinlove.net
Two Vietnamese resorts at the top of the world’s most popular
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort were honored in the top 50 most favorite resorts in the world in 2022. The Reader’s Choice Award of the American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler) on October 4 announced the 50 most chosen resorts in the world by tourists. Two representatives of Vietnam on the list are Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Khanh Hoa), 7th and InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort ( Da Nang ), 24th.
US News and World Report
Philippine Central Bank Says Ready to Manage Market Disruption as Peso Slumps
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Tuesday it was taking steps to manage any disruption in the financial market, and urged participants not to take advantage of a peso currency hovering at record lows against the dollar. The peso closed at a record 59 to the greenback...
Comments / 0