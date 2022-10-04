ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Behind the Scenes of an Election After a Hurricane

Running an election is hard enough. Try doing it in the wake of a Category 4 hurricane. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said the election on Nov. 8 will proceed, and he hopes in this area, there will be fewer hiccups than seen in Charlotte or Lee County to the south.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery

This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out Emerge - Translation from Sight to Surface, the latest exhibition from local artist Brigitta Wagner Sultana. Emerge marks the first gallery opening for Sultana in over a decade. Since her last showing, she’s been balancing her artwork with being a full-time mother of two. “I took painting through my whole college career, and print-making. I never stopped painting after I graduated college. I always did it as an outlet, a creative outlet, other than what I was doing in graphic design,” says Sultana. “I haven't really shown since 2010, because I had another baby, and then I took a pause, but I've always just been creating. As an artist, you never stop.”
SARASOTA, FL

