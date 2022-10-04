ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
Mac Bignell replaces Andrew Verlanic as Deer Lodge football coach

Deer Lodge athletic director Bob Schalk confirmed Thursday evening that Andrew Verlanic is no longer the Wardens head football coach after two and a half seasons. Schalk declined to comment on the cause, citing personnel matters, but he confirmed that effective immediately, assistant coach Mac Bignell would take over as head coach for the rest of the season. Both Verlanic and Bignell were former standouts at Drummond and played at Montana State.
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
Butte faces tough road test at Glacier on Friday

After falling to Western division co-leader Capital on a rainy, messy Friday night in Helena, the Butte Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 AA Western) look to keep pace in division playoff chase as they travel to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack (3-3, 1-3 AA Western). Butte’s visit to Capital was...
