Deer Lodge athletic director Bob Schalk confirmed Thursday evening that Andrew Verlanic is no longer the Wardens head football coach after two and a half seasons. Schalk declined to comment on the cause, citing personnel matters, but he confirmed that effective immediately, assistant coach Mac Bignell would take over as head coach for the rest of the season. Both Verlanic and Bignell were former standouts at Drummond and played at Montana State.

DEER LODGE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO