Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
Hardin girls, Missoula Sentinel boys run fastest at Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational
HELENA — Karis Brightwings-Pease was the only female runner to break the 19-minute barrier Thursday at the Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational, winning the No. 1 girls race by nearly 30 seconds with a time of 18 minutes, 52.55 seconds. By far the fastest female runner on a...
Mac Bignell replaces Andrew Verlanic as Deer Lodge football coach
Deer Lodge athletic director Bob Schalk confirmed Thursday evening that Andrew Verlanic is no longer the Wardens head football coach after two and a half seasons. Schalk declined to comment on the cause, citing personnel matters, but he confirmed that effective immediately, assistant coach Mac Bignell would take over as head coach for the rest of the season. Both Verlanic and Bignell were former standouts at Drummond and played at Montana State.
Deer Lodge coach that switched sidelines to shield players from jeers could lose job
DEER LODGE — Less than a day after Deer Lodge football coach Andrew Verlanic was told he was out of a job, Friday the Powell County High School Facebook page posted a clarification on behalf of superintendent Rick Duncan that the third-year coach has instead been suspended pending a school board meeting next week.
Helena Capital overwhelms Missoula Hellgate with firepower, up-tempo action
MISSOULA – Helena Capital running back Tom Carter took a handoff, burst to the outside, and was off to the races for an 80-yard touchdown. The 200-meter dash Montana state champion put on the afterburners, leaving everyone in his rearview. But when he turned around, there was yellow laundry...
'He just makes plays': A 3-touchdown performance by Manu Melo leads No. 2 Helena past Flathead
Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead is running out of ways to describe wide receiver Manu Melo. But after the way the junior performed in the 34-7 win for the Bengals over Kalispell Flathead, he'll have to keep trying. "He just makes plays," Broadhead said. "He just sees the field...
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
For Carroll's offense, the search for consistency continues against MSU-Northern
HELENA — Consistency can be one of the hardest things for a college football team to find. It’s something, half-way through the season, that Carroll is still searching for, particularly on offense. “We’ve had games where parts of our offense have played really well,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex...
Butte faces tough road test at Glacier on Friday
After falling to Western division co-leader Capital on a rainy, messy Friday night in Helena, the Butte Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 AA Western) look to keep pace in division playoff chase as they travel to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack (3-3, 1-3 AA Western). Butte’s visit to Capital was...
