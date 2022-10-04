ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsnSe_0iKv3Lfr00

Herschel Walker ’s son lashed out at him Monday on Twitter after the Republican U.S. Senate candidate denied a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” tweeted Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality . “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done.”

He said he and his mother would appreciate it if the Georgia Republican would stop “lying and making a mockery of us.”

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” he wrote.

Herschel Walker responded only by tweeting: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

But it did little to placate his son, who replied: “You have 4 kids that we know of and you weren’t in the house raising ONE of them, you were out cheating and lying. If you loved your kids you’d be raising them instead of running for a senate race to boost your ego.” He deleted that tweet shortly after posting it but on Tuesday posted another video that included similar rhetoric about his father’s alleged infidelities and the effect they had on his family.

“Family values people, he has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women,” he says in the video. “Everything has been a lie.”

The 23-year-old, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, had previously been supportive of his dad’s campaign and appeared with him on the campaign trail.

He defended his past campaign involvement on Tuesday, saying he previously helped his father because he was told his dad was “going to get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable.”

“He didn’t do any of that. Everything’s been a lie. Everything’s been downplayed. Everything’s been cutting corners, the whole thing. And whose expense is that at? Me, my mom,” he said of the harassment he says he and his mother have received.

Christian Walker’s mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, was married to Herschel Walker from 1983 to 2002. Grossman has said that her ex-husband was physically abusive during their relationship and described one incident in which she said he pointed a gun at her head and told her he was going to blow her “brains out.”

Grossman obtained a protective order in 2005 after Walker repeatedly voiced a desire to kill her and her boyfriend, according to court records.

Christian Walker’s Twitter blast came in the hours after The Daily Beast published a report alleging that Herschel Walker impregnated a woman he was dating in 2009, urged her to get an abortion and then reimbursed her for the procedure. The woman provided receipts and told the media outlet she came forward because “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore.”

On the campaign trail, Walker has said he supports a ban on abortions with no exceptions, presumably including when a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest or endangers the health of the mother.

The incident is the latest in a series of scandals for the Walker campaign, which has already fielded reports that the former NFL star secretly fathered multiple children , abused Grossman and threatened two other women , and that he lied repeatedly about his credentials .

It’s not the first time a political candidate’s relative has spoken out against their campaign. In the 2018 election cycle, six siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) endorsed his opponent in a series of ads warning against the extremist’s character. They’ve continued to criticize him since his reelection.

Democrat Randy Bryce, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Wisconsin that year, was the subject of an attack ad featuring his brother, a police officer, who accused him of “cop-hating rhetoric.” Bryce’s brother said he would vote for a Republican candidate.

And Steve West, who won the Missouri state House primary election but lost to the Democratic candidate in both 2018 and 2020, was denounced by his son and daughter as racist. Both urged voters not to support him.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 28

Equality
2d ago

I am glad the truth is coming out about him. He doesn't really stand for anything. He doesn't understand the depth of the issues that people are fighting for.

Reply
9
Kate Thompson
2d ago

This is the kind of people you get when you treat them like kings and gods. He acts just like Donald. A dummy.

Reply
14
Denise Voyles
2d ago

I knew at least one of his abortions would come out. He lies about everything!

Reply(1)
6
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
