Koshal to sign copies of her first book at Little Professor Book Store

Author Manjulika Koshal will sign copies of her first book from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Little Professor Book Store, 65 S. Court St., Athens.

The event heralds the recent release of “Values That Shape Us: Inspirational Stories and Quotes,” which took her two years to write. The book blends anecdotes and recollections from the author’s past into a collection that both examines, and celebrates, her upbringing in India.

The inspiration for creating this book came to Koshal while she was an emertia professor in the School of Business at Ohio University.

“When I was teaching business ethics it occurred to me that, just like in real life, people in work situations react in certain ways based on the values they were taught as children,” she recalled.

This prompted Koshal to want to “write a book someday that examines the part values play in our lives and how they shape our character.”

Nick Polsinelli is the owner of Little Professor Book Store.

“Koshal contacted me about having a book signing party to launch her new book at the store,” he said. “Dr. Koshal will start things off by introducing herself and telling the audience about her book. She’s even preparing a traditional Indian snack that will be offered during the book signing.”

Koshal expressed that, “My goal in writing this book was to get readers to reflect and examine the values their parents taught them when they were growing up.”

What kinds of values did Koshal’s parents install in her? She recalled how, “Growing up my family taught me about the importance of getting a college education. They also taught me how to keep a positive attitude and always try to look at the bright side of things.”

Although Koshal has had her work published in over 100 scholarly journals, she’s very happy to see her first book in print.

“Getting this book published was not easy and it took a very long time,” she said. “But, I hope it will be a source of inspiration to readers, and encourage them to never give up hope when they face challenges and difficulties.”

Koshal’s advice to other aspiring authors is to “Stick with it, stay optimistic and write about things that inspire you.”

“Values That Shape Us: Inspirational Stories and Quotes” is also available on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com in both paperback, hardcover and kindle versions.

For information of Koshal’s book launch at Little Professor Book Store, call 740-856-2505.