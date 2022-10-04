Residents raise concerns about public safety, rundown housing

Dorothy Daniels says she is concerned about speeding motorists on the part of the Sunset Avenue corridor that extends through older neighborhoods into downtown.

She spoke about the subject at a recent town hall-like municipal public input session about how federal American Rescue Plan Act funding should be spent.

“I mean, if they’re not going 70, 80 mph, peaches grow on plum trees,” said Daniels, who lives along the part of Sunset that goes slightly southeast one way from just east of the Tar River to the rail line.

“And I don’t know what can be done, whether they can throw a speed bump or whatever they need to do, but they need to do something because right now I can walk out of my door — and if I’m going to cross over to the next side on the street, I don’t think I’d move fast enough,” she said. “When those speeders come, forget about it.”

Daniels also noted she lives along the part of Sunset near Harris Street and said she is just listening for news about somebody getting hit or killed or about cars going into people’s yards or a house.

And Davis said a car went right up in a woman’s yard and almost killed her in her house.

“The woman moved out of the house for about a month, too,” Davis said.

And she said motorists with loud mufflers pass by on Sunset, with the sounds resembling gunfire.

“I mean, that was going on forever,” she said.

She said that before the spread of the coronavirus she called police many times and that she believes things kind of quieted down but that the speeding has never been stopped.

And she said a couple of days earlier drivers of two cars were going neck and neck.

“And they were running every bit 70 mph, right there on Sunset Avenue, in the residential (area),” she said.

Daniels was one of quite a number of people who spoke during the input session, which was held Sept. 21 at the South Rocky Mount Community Center in City Council Ward 4.

The City of Rocky Mount is conducting the sessions to determine how more than $5.25 million in yet-to-be spent American Rescue Plan funding should be used.

Five public input sessions have been held so far, including the one in Ward 4, and five more sessions are set to occur this month.

The municipality received more than $11.52 million via the act but technically only has spent nearly $1.27 million of that amount for COVID-related premium pay for essential municipal employees. Generally, premium pay is additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.

The previous City Council marked $3 million in rescue plan funding for affordable housing and $2 million in rescue plan funding for redeveloping downtown.

After the start of the public input session at the South Rocky Mount Community Center, Kathy McKeithen, who lives in the Little Raleigh area, was quick to make clear she is concerned about public safety.

McKeithen asked whether some of those rescue plan funds could be spent on surveillance cameras on streetlights in those areas hard hit with crime, Little Raleigh being one of them.

Later during the session, McKeithen specifically wanted to know whether there is any reason those funds cannot be used for surveillance as well as having additional lighting in dark areas and brighter lights for light poles already in place.

Such funding would fall in the category of disparities, Keyana Walston, a senior management analyst for the municipality and who guided the session, told McKeithen.

Edith Joseph, who was raised in and lives in the Little Raleigh area, said although neighborhoods change, she is concerned about a lot of houses in her neighborhood being dilapidated.

“And we really would like to see some of the funds allocated to our community,” Joseph said.

She also said she would like to see some of the dilapidated houses fixed up because they would have the potential to provide affordable housing to people who want to move into the area.

Kathleen McDuffie, who also lives in the Little Raleigh area, also asked about having more lighting in that area.

McDuffie also said that in addition to dilapidated housing, there are a lot of trees in the Little Raleigh area, a lot of shooting is occurring and the area lacks restaurants.

Brenda Parker, who lives along Tarboro Street in the southeastern part of the inner city, told of speeders coming through on Saturday night and of her son having lost three cars.

“And it’s just terrible,” Parker said, also asking whether speed bumps could be put in place to slow motorists down.

Parker also told of a grandson living along Cooper Street in South Rocky Mount and a man having a car lot in his yard along Cooper and having cars parked on Cooper.

Clinton Richardson, who lives along Dexter Street in the Little Raleigh area, said motorists are coming through the 500 and 600 blocks of Dexter between Raleigh Boulevard and Grace Street at speeds of at least 50 mph.

Walston said that is a concern the municipality can address outside of Rescue Plan Act funding and that the municipal engineering department and the state Transportation Department can determine whether a four-way stop or a speed cushion could be put there.

“It’s really dangerous, it sure is,” Richardson said of the situation.

McKeithen raised questions and concerns focusing on how the City Council is going to use the information from the input sessions to spend the rescue plan funding.

McKeithen noted she has watched past City Council meetings via YouTube.

“And I notice that, you know, it’s almost like the squeaky wheel gets the oil,” McKeithen said.

And she said if one had someone advocating for his or her concerns and his or her neighborhood, then that was the way things went.

Moments later, Ward 4 Councilman T.J. Walker gave a response.

Walker also is doubling as mayor pro tem for 2022, which also means he chairs council work sessions. During the work sessions, the council discusses matters interim City Manager Peter Varney and the council believes require a more in-depth discussion and also hears presentations by municipal department heads and outside experts and officials.

Walker said he is sure after the public input sessions are over, a council work session is going to include the subject of the feedback from the input sessions and said a top-tier-type list based on what the community has said probably is going to need to be developed.

Walker said he believes more than one meeting of the City Council is going to be needed to look at priorities and spoke of showing the public at one meeting what the council chose based on the public input and moving on from there.

“I don’t see a lot of meetings coming from it because of how many of these are being had with the public already,” he said.

The public also can respond to online surveys by going to the municipal website at https://rockymountnc.gov/ and ideas and comments can be sent to arpengagement@rockymountnc.gov.