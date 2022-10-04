ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks spoilers: DRUNKEN HAZE! Maxine Minniver passes out!

By Tess Lamacraft
 2 days ago

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is left drifting in and out of consciousness in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Maxine went on a dismal blind date with Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) where Eric quickly showed his bitter and twisted colours.

Maxine was later shocked to open one of her legal textbooks and see a very sinister message scrawled inside from a mystery person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OufuB_0iKv2tHQ00

Tonight, a reeling Maxine is convinced that Eric is to blame for the message after she told him she didn’t think any romance would work between them and they should just be friends.

Maxine decides to confront Eric but is left wrong-footed when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) provides Eric with an alibi which would mean Eric COULDN'T be the one to have written the nasty message in Maxine’s book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNrDl_0iKv2tHQ00

Thinking she must have made a mistake, an embarrassed Maxine wonders who the true culprit is.

Feeling humiliated and upset about the whole thing she heads off to The Dog to drown her sorrows.

However she massively overdoes the alcohol and on her way home, she drunkenly topples into a pile of rubbish.

An inebriated Max is left sprawling on the ground and drifting in and out of consciousness in her boozy state.

A passer-by notices what’s happened and goes over to see her but have they got her best-interests at heart?

Or has someone still very much got it in for her?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQumz_0iKv2tHQ00

Elsewhere, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is trying to extract a confession from teenager Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) for her colleague Saul Reeve’s (Chris Charles) murder.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) steps in and lends Zoe some crafty advice on how to make Joseph crack but will her tips work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CC3ZW_0iKv2tHQ00

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) bunks off work to throw himself into exercise at the gym.

Imran has been hiding his eating disorder from friends and family however they are beginning to get very suspicious about his worrying habits.

His good friend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is concerned about how much Imran is overworking himself.

Will she put two and two together and realise there is something much more serious going on with Imran?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F7Ks_0iKv2tHQ00

Imran’s not the only Maalik with problems right now.

Tensions continue to build between newlyweds Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and  Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) as a comment from doctor Misbah makes Zain feel she’s definitely unhappy in their marriage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmWeN_0iKv2tHQ00

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has signed himself and his pal Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) into taking part in a duathlon in memory of their best mate  Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

However, there’s bad news tonight when Darren is gutted to find that the budding politician, Tony,  can’t take time out of his busy schedule to complete the sporting event.

Will a let down Darren go it alone?

Or will Tony shift his priorities to honour Luke?

