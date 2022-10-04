NCC promotes Sullivan to provost

Nash Community College recently announced Jay Sullivan has been promoted to provost, chief academic office and student development officer.

Sullivan was named vice president of instruction and chief academic officer at Nash Community College in January. His promotion follows the retirement of Vice President of Student Services Mike Latham, who began his career at NCC in 1993.

“In a short time, Dr. Sullivan’s strong leadership experience and successful track record have built upon our culture of excellence here at Nash,” NCC President Lew Hunnicutt said. “In addition to his responsibilities leading academic programming and instruction for the college, Sullivan will assume command of Student Services overseeing enrollment, advising, admissions and other aspects of student services.”

A native of eastern North Carolina, Sullivan served previously as vice president of academic affairs at Beaufort County Community College. In his position, he provided leadership for academic programs and oversight for degree programs, library services, distance learning, faculty professional development, dual enrollment programs and institutional effectiveness.

Throughout his career, he has held positions as vice president of student services, vice president of research and institutional effectiveness and department chair and instructor.

Sullivan earned bachelor’s degrees in physics and mathematics at N.C. State University. After receiving his doctor of philosophy degree in theoretical physics from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, he spent five years at Naval Research Lab within the Center for Computational Materials Science and the Chemistry Division working on diverse projects ranging from magnetic semiconductors to DNA-functionalized surfaces.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity to leverage the strengths of our Instructional Services and Student Services divisions in collaborative ways that will benefit the citizens of Nash County and beyond,” Sullivan said.

Nearly two decades of experience in higher education reflect his deeply held belief that every individual has value. Committed to being a part of each person’s story, Sullivan cites his favorite collegiate event as commencement and being able to celebrate alongside new graduates.