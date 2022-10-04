ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Girls golf: Lakeside Lutheran ends season at sectional

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240iQy_0iKv2o7100

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team ended its season by shooting 403 and placing fifth at a WIAA Division 2 sectional at Prairie du Chien Country Club on Monday, Oct. 3.

The Warriors, who were seeking their second state tournament in three seasons, missed out on advancing by seven shots.

Lancaster, behind meet a 6-over round of 78 from junior meet medalist Brianna Kirsch, won the team title with a score of 381 and Edgewood (396) held off Aquinas (397) for the final berth.

Junior Breezy Roman shot 94 to lead Lakeside. Senior Ava Heckmann, who shot 99, caps a career in which she played in three state tournaments. Seniors Chloe Berg (101) and Marin Riesen (109) rounded out the team’s tally.

Team scores: Lancaster 381, Edgewood 396, La Crosse Aquinas 397, Jefferson 402, Lakeside Lutheran 403, Arcadia-Independence 411, East Troy 421, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 439.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy