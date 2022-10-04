ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFC Standings: Vikings Hold the No. 2 Seed Through Four Weeks

By Will Ragatz
 5 days ago

The Vikings are off to a great start, but it's still very early in the 2022 season.

Through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Kevin O'Connell's Minnesota Vikings hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The only team ahead of them in the conference standings, the 4-0 Eagles, provided the Vikings their only loss a couple weeks ago.

The Packers are also 3-1 after surviving a scare from the Patriots at Lambeau Field this weekend, but the Vikings hold a tiebreaker over their biggest rivals thanks to their season-opening victory. Also 3-1 are the Cowboys and Giants, who trail the Eagles in the NFC East.

After the 49ers beat the Rams on Monday Night Football, all four teams in the NFC West are 2-2. The Buccaneers lead the NFC South at 2-2.

Here are the full standings:

Despite their great start from a win-loss perspective, it's still unclear if the Vikings are a good team or not . Their underlying metrics are much less impressive and they have a lot of things to improve upon after pulling out dramatic late victories over the Lions and Saints, but what ultimately matters most is that they won those games. Last year's Vikings underperformed their potential by losing close games. This year's team, so far, has shown it can find a way to win tight contests.

There's a long ways to go, and the Vikings can't rely on winning close games all year. They need to get a lot better, particularly on defense, if they're going to remain near the top of the NFC standings for a while.

The good news for the Vikings is that they appear to have the talent and coaching to improve as the season goes along and they get more comfortable in new systems on both sides of the ball.

Also good news? The remaining schedule is pretty favorable. The Vikings face the Bears at home next Sunday, followed by a trip to Miami to play the Dolphins, who might still be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After their Week 7 bye, the Vikings get the Cardinals at home and travel to play the Commanders before a tough road matchup with the Bills. The schedule eases up from Week 12 to Week 16.

Here's the rest of Minnesota's schedule:

  • Week 5: vs. Bears (2-2)
  • Week 6: at Dolphins (3-1)
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: vs. Cardinals (2-2)
  • Week 9: at Commanders (1-3)
  • Week 10: at Bills (3-1)
  • Week 11: vs. Cowboys (3-1)
  • Week 12 :vs. Patriots (1-3) (Thanksgiving)
  • Week 13: vs. Jets (2-2)
  • Week 14: at Lions (1-3)
  • Week 15: vs. Colts (1-2-1)
  • Week 16: vs. Giants (3-1)
  • Week 17: at Packers (3-1)
  • Week 18: at Bears (2-2)

