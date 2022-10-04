ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is in the process of wrapping up repairs after a water main break caused a water outage on the northwest side of the city. City officials say the outage affected the following areas:. Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
