‘Not a place to party’: GR takes action at Reservoir Park
A Grand Rapids park remains closed to all vehicle traffic as concerns continue to grow about late night disturbances.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years
After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start.
Parts of Grand Rapids without water due to water main break
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Water outages impacting the northwest side of Grand Rapids are being caused by a water main break, according to city officials. The outages began early Thursday morning, with the main break occurring along Tremont Boulevard NW. Officials say additional water outages are seen in the...
Muskegon city manager candidate offered the job by divided city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Jonathan Seyferth, a Kent County township supervisor, will be offered the Muskegon city manager position by a somewhat divided city commission. Seyferth, supervisor of Gaines Township and former downtown development manager in Muskegon, was selected for the job offer Friday, Oct. 7, following his second interview for the job the same day.
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
Grand Rapids anglers work together to rescue 'unresponsive' man in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was drowning in the Grand River Thursday afternoon was pulled out of the water by some eagle-eyed fishermen near the 6th Street dam. The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team was sent to the Grand River on a report of an unconscious person in the water downstream of the 6th Street dam.
Muskegon animal shelter rescues dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian
MUSKEGON, Mich. — As people continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, many organizations are coming together to help, including a West Michigan animal shelter. The Noah Project in Muskegon is helping a Florida shelter by transporting some of the pets impacted by the storm. Popo's Rescue takes in pets...
Infrastructure project to allow food processors to grow in Ottawa, Muskegon Counties
MICHIGAN, USA — A project to bring upgraded agricultural infrastructure to Ottawa and Muskegon Counties will allow food processors to grow as well as create jobs, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. The project, which is being mostly funded through the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF), will increase wastewater capacity for...
Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland
A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.
Muskegon targeted in lawsuit over public access, proposed development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A lawsuit filed against the City of Muskegon accused leaders of giving away public property for next to nothing, property the court filing said was required to maintain public access to Muskegon Lake indefinitely. The lawsuit, filed by West Michigan Dock and Market, a commercial shipping...
Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is in the process of wrapping up repairs after a water main break caused a water outage on the northwest side of the city. City officials say the outage affected the following areas:. Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
Total lane closures expected along I-96, M-6 starting this weekend
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two major highways in Western Michigan will undergo complete lane closures beginning this weekend, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. Lane closures are expected along westbound M-6, between Wilson and 8th avenues, from 6-9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. During that time, crews will repair...
