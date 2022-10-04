The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will offer its popular Citizens’ Firearms Safety Class to citizens interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety. The safety classes will help gun owners become more familiar with their weapons by teaching them proper shooting techniques. The class will be offered throughout the month beginning with the first class Saturday, Oct. 8th. There will be two classes that day. The first session will be held at 8 a.m. and the second session will begin at 12 p.m. Call 205-849-5246 to register today.

