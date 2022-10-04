Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Volleyball Sweeps CBU 3-0 at Home
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Soccer Ties UAH 1-1
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Golden Bears Search for Balance Continues As They Fall To Benedict College Tigers
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Road Closure: Bell Hill Rd. - Monday October 10, 2022
Road Closure: Roads and Transportation will close Bell Hill Rd to through traffic between Dickey Springs Rd and Lou George Loop on Monday, Oct 10, to allow McAdory Fire Dept to install a pressure sewer tap into the sanitary sewer manhole. One day only!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office To Offer It's Popular Citizens’ Firearms Safety Class
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will offer its popular Citizens’ Firearms Safety Class to citizens interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety. The safety classes will help gun owners become more familiar with their weapons by teaching them proper shooting techniques. The class will be offered throughout the month beginning with the first class Saturday, Oct. 8th. There will be two classes that day. The first session will be held at 8 a.m. and the second session will begin at 12 p.m. Call 205-849-5246 to register today.
thecutoffnews.com
Movies At Bessemer Premiere Cinema 14 Promenade for the Weekend of September 30, 2022
From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes "Amsterdam," an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. CAST - Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Timothy...
Comments / 0