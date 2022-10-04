ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Volleyball Sweeps CBU 3-0 at Home

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Women's Soccer Ties UAH 1-1

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Golden Bears Search for Balance Continues As They Fall To Benedict College Tigers

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Road Closure: Bell Hill Rd. - Monday October 10, 2022

Road Closure: Roads and Transportation will close Bell Hill Rd to through traffic between Dickey Springs Rd and Lou George Loop on Monday, Oct 10, to allow McAdory Fire Dept to install a pressure sewer tap into the sanitary sewer manhole. One day only!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Montevallo, AL
Sports
City
Montevallo, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Helena, AL
City
Chelsea, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office To Offer It's Popular Citizens’ Firearms Safety Class

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will offer its popular Citizens’ Firearms Safety Class to citizens interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety. The safety classes will help gun owners become more familiar with their weapons by teaching them proper shooting techniques. The class will be offered throughout the month beginning with the first class Saturday, Oct. 8th. There will be two classes that day. The first session will be held at 8 a.m. and the second session will begin at 12 p.m. Call 205-849-5246 to register today.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy