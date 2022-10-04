ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained Muslim militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
