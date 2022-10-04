ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, IA

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

64th annual Columbus Day 'Bridging' coming to Columbus Junction this weekend

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The 64th annual Columbus Day celebration is coming to Columbus Junction, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. The event is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The theme for this year is "Bridging," and the celebration kicks off on Saturday with a 5K run through a path that takes participants through Columbus Junction's famous Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
WQAD

Village of East Davenport gets "hoppy" Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With a chilly Saturday expected for October 8th, you can warm up with some regional craft brews in the Village of East Davenport. The village will host its first-ever Village Hops event along 11th street. The event will feature more than 25 regional craft beers. If...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

The City of Davenport wants you to submit a community survey

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking residents to complete a community survey to receive input on public service topics The survey intends to gather info regarding the community's satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services. Davenport residents can take the survey...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Pleasant Valley, IA
WQAD

This 'geek squad' help desk is made up of middle schoolers

MOLINE, Ill. — Most kids these days know a lot about technology, but one group of middle schoolers is taking that knowledge to a whole other level. At Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 25 students run the "Help Desk." It's where students can drop off their Chromebooks for repairs and get loaners.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Hunger#Charity#River Bend Food Bank#Student Hunger Drive#The Riverbend Food Bank#Hy Vee
WQAD

$156M expansion completed at Clinton Purina plant

CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton. "We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."
CLINTON, IA
WQAD

The Score | Week 7 of Quad Cities high school football

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 7 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Oct. 7th, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WQAD

Free take-home colon cancer test kits at UnityPoint Health

MUSCATINE, Iowa — UnityPoint Health is hosting workshops to spread awareness about colon cancer. "We're trying to raise awareness for the importance of early screening for colon cancer," Dr. Teresa Pangan said. "We can protect so many lives, or just quality of life, if we catch it early. You can get treatment and go on with your life."
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Geneseo High School breaks ground on $4M vocational center

GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo School District is breaking ground on a new $4 million vocational facility. The new Career and Technical Education Center is aimed at preparing students for today's job market. "1 in 4 of our kids don't go on to a four-year college," Geneseo School District...
GENESEO, IL
WQAD

'The Machine' Bert Kreischer is coming to the Quad Cities on Oct. 28

MOLINE, Ill. — Get ready to be belly laughing all night! Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his stand-up comedy show to the Quad Cities. The self-proclaimed "Party Animal" and "The Machine" is currently on his "The Berty Boy Tour Relapse" tour through the United States. He'll make his way through New England before heading to the Midwest this month.
ENTERTAINMENT
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy