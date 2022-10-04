Read full article on original website
64th annual Columbus Day 'Bridging' coming to Columbus Junction this weekend
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The 64th annual Columbus Day celebration is coming to Columbus Junction, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. The event is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The theme for this year is "Bridging," and the celebration kicks off on Saturday with a 5K run through a path that takes participants through Columbus Junction's famous Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge.
Village of East Davenport gets "hoppy" Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — With a chilly Saturday expected for October 8th, you can warm up with some regional craft brews in the Village of East Davenport. The village will host its first-ever Village Hops event along 11th street. The event will feature more than 25 regional craft beers. If...
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
The City of Davenport wants you to submit a community survey
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking residents to complete a community survey to receive input on public service topics The survey intends to gather info regarding the community's satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services. Davenport residents can take the survey...
This 'geek squad' help desk is made up of middle schoolers
MOLINE, Ill. — Most kids these days know a lot about technology, but one group of middle schoolers is taking that knowledge to a whole other level. At Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 25 students run the "Help Desk." It's where students can drop off their Chromebooks for repairs and get loaners.
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
Orange Chapel begins new chapter as rustic event space in Gilson, Illinois
Jolene Eiker purchased Orange Chapel in 2020. She believes more memories need to be made at the property that's operated as a church since before the Civil War.
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
Your Week 7 Fan of the Night is ...
Brian Stocking's students! (AKA, Davenport West's student section.)
Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center among few turning food scraps into compost
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Food scraps make up 20% of Iowa's waste stream, according to the most recent estimates. That means Iowans are sending an estimated 556,313 tons of food to landfills each year. That food waste takes up space in the landfill and generates the greenhouse gas methane.
$156M expansion completed at Clinton Purina plant
CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton. "We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."
The Score | Week 7 of Quad Cities high school football
MOLINE, Ill. — Week 7 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Oct. 7th, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
Free take-home colon cancer test kits at UnityPoint Health
MUSCATINE, Iowa — UnityPoint Health is hosting workshops to spread awareness about colon cancer. "We're trying to raise awareness for the importance of early screening for colon cancer," Dr. Teresa Pangan said. "We can protect so many lives, or just quality of life, if we catch it early. You can get treatment and go on with your life."
RICO Health Dept. holding Tuesday flu shot and COVID vaccine clinics throughout October
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Throughout October, the Rock Island County Health Department will be hosting a joint flu-and -COVID vaccine clinic every Tuesday. According to the CDC, patients are able to get their COVID-19 primary vaccine or booster and the flu shot at the same time. The clinics will...
Geneseo High School breaks ground on $4M vocational center
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo School District is breaking ground on a new $4 million vocational facility. The new Career and Technical Education Center is aimed at preparing students for today's job market. "1 in 4 of our kids don't go on to a four-year college," Geneseo School District...
'The Machine' Bert Kreischer is coming to the Quad Cities on Oct. 28
MOLINE, Ill. — Get ready to be belly laughing all night! Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his stand-up comedy show to the Quad Cities. The self-proclaimed "Party Animal" and "The Machine" is currently on his "The Berty Boy Tour Relapse" tour through the United States. He'll make his way through New England before heading to the Midwest this month.
Increased security, bag checks introduced at major Moline High School events
MOLINE, Ill. — In an effort to increase security at Moline High School events, officers will be on the scene checking bags, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Police Department. As the result of a partnership between the Moline-Coal Valley School District and MPD, people entering major...
'Midnite Mausoleum' lands a starring role at LoPiez with namesake pizza slice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — You can now get a taste of Halloween by celebrating one of WQAD's sister shows at LoPiez's Davenport location. The Quad-Cities-based pizzeria has named its October Artist of the Month: MyTV 8-3's "Midnite Mausoleum", and is honoring the spooky show with a namesake pizza slice. "Midnight...
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
Pay It Forward | Moore Local grocery store owner helps her small town neighbors
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — During the pandemic, Heather Moore and her husband couldn’t sleep at night, worried about their town. They were worried because in their small town of Maquoketa, their groceries stores had little food. “You could look out your window and see dairy farms and bee farms,...
