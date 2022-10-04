ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire

By Sara Pompeo
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymxgg_0iKv0VDg00

DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The final victim of a farmhouse fire in Mercer County has been identified.

Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of the fire in Delaware Township on September 16.

Coroner identifies 4 of 5 victims in Mercer farmhouse fire; fifth victim found

The other victims are Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, mother, Jordan Seltzer, 1, Ainsley Seltzer, 3, and Paisley Seltzer, 6.

According to officials, no evidence of foul play has been discovered.

The Mercer County coroner has yet to confirm the cause of death for all five victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
explore venango

One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Mercer County, PA
City
Delaware, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Delaware Township, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Mercer County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmhouse#Accident#Delaware Twp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKBN

WKBN

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy