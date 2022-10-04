Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire
DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The final victim of a farmhouse fire in Mercer County has been identified.
Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of the fire in Delaware Township on September 16.Coroner identifies 4 of 5 victims in Mercer farmhouse fire; fifth victim found
The other victims are Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, mother, Jordan Seltzer, 1, Ainsley Seltzer, 3, and Paisley Seltzer, 6.
According to officials, no evidence of foul play has been discovered.
According to officials, no evidence of foul play has been discovered.

The Mercer County coroner has yet to confirm the cause of death for all five victims.
