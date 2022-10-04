HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local overdose advocate is willing to break the law to fight the worldwide fentanyl issue. James Moore, the owner of Moore’s Bike Shop in Hattiesburg, lost his son to a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose in 2015. Now, to fight the issue, he is willing to pass out fentanyl test strips at his business to those who want them.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO