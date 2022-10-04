COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 200 customers with the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association are under a boil water notice until further notice. According to officials with the association, the impacted area includes anyone located from the intersection of Hwy 44 and Hutson Morris Road to the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as anyone located from the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Blue Springs Road. The affected area also includes residences and businesses along adjacent roads.

