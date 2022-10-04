Read full article on original website
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program. Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.
Sumrall Founders' Day Festival draws nice crowd
Voter registration deadline approacheth
Jones County VFDs offer fire safety tips
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from a quartet of volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent part of Saturday morning handing out fire safety tips. They also spent part of their time lighting up the faces of young visitors with smiles. Shady Grove, Soso, Sandersville and M & M volunteer...
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
200 impacted by Mt. Gilead Improve Water Assn boil water notice
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 200 customers with the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association are under a boil water notice until further notice. According to officials with the association, the impacted area includes anyone located from the intersection of Hwy 44 and Hutson Morris Road to the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as anyone located from the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Blue Springs Road. The affected area also includes residences and businesses along adjacent roads.
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
Voter registration deadline for midterm elections is quickly approaching
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Midterm elections are just one month away, and time is running out to register. Typically, voters must be registered 30 days prior to be eligible to vote, but since Oct. 8 falls on a weekend, voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10, the following Monday, to register.
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
Beaumont Strong Coalition preparing on Fall Festival
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. The Beaumont Strong Coalition, a volunteer group of residents that work on bettering Beaumont, is planning festivities and other details for the upcoming fall festival. 2021 was the first year of the...
USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is helping Mississippians fight the opioid epidemic and offering them protection from identity theft. The Attorney General’s office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg on Friday morning. Residents brought sensitive documents for shredding and old or unused prescription...
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Fast Fiber Internet expansion set for Jasper, Smith counties
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC has recently been awarded funds to provide Fast Fiber Internet to Jasper and Smith counties in Central Mississippi. An estimated 173 miles of fiber infrastructure is set for construction and will connect more than 1,400 homes and businesses to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical gigabit speeds and home phone services to portions of the Smith and Jasper communities.
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season
Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Pine Belt advocate willing to break the law to fight fentanyl issue. James Moore lost his son to a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose in 2015. Now, he is willing to break the law to prevent it from happening to others.
