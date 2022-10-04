Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
hypebeast.com
Netflix and HBO Reportedly Pitched 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show
In recent details highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and HBO were initially in the running for producing a Lord of the Rings TV series. Both streamers were pitching the Tolkein estate before Amazon landed the rights to develop the series which is now titled, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
hypebeast.com
HBO Max Teases Adult Animated 'Scooby-Doo' Spin-Off Series 'Velma'
Back in early 2021, HBO Max ordered Velma to straight-to-series as the new adult-oriented Scooby-Doo spin-off series. The series unveiled its first official poster for Velma, a Mindy Kaling-led adult animated series. The series promises to be more gruesome as foreshadowed by the series poster which sees Velma’s signature glasses splattered with blook on the floor. The tagline reads, “It’s the mystery before the Inc.” Kalitn is set to voice the Mystery Inc.’s resident bookworm, Velma Dinkley. The series reimagines Velma to be of South Asian descent. The official synopsis for the show reads,
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Departs Martin Scorsese's Upcoming 'The Devil in the White City' Series
Keanu Reeves has reportedly exited the upcoming Martin Scorsese series adaptation of The Devil In The White City. According to Variety, The Matrix star has been tied to the Hulu series since January of this year. The series is an adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 book of the same name and was set to be Reeves’ first major American TV role.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Receives First Official Teaser
During a Nintendo Direct on Thursday, Illumination delivered the first official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The visual gives fans a first look at many fan-favorite characters in action, as well as several Koopas, Kamek and Dry Bones. In one scene, Bowser’s (Jack Black) army of Koopa Troopas fight against an ice kingdom’s army of penguins; and in another, Mario (Chris Pratt) slides through a green pipe that leads to the Mushroom Kingdom, where the famed mustachioed plumber bounces between massive red mushrooms.
hypebeast.com
Take an Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Tour of Burberry's New "Night Monster" Movie
Since coming together as Megaforce in 2007, Charles Brisgand, Clément Gallet, Léo Berne, and Raphaël Rodriguez have forged a formidable path. Along the way, they’ve been joined by some of the world’s biggest talents in music and fashion, and have become a go-to for many looking to create narrative environments based on layers upon layers of references. In 2020, and having garnered this reputation, the studio began working alongside.
hypebeast.com
New Trailer for 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Documentary Honors the Legacy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More
Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary has received a brand new trailer. The visual promises to take a deep dive into New York City‘s rock music scene that exploded in 2000, thanks to bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture and TV on the Radio. While their risks paid off and transformed them into some of music’s most celebrated groups, Meet Me in the Bathroom also explores the struggles they experienced along with the sudden fame, such as Julian Casablancas’ (frontman of The Strokes) fear of his life never being the same again and Karen O being sensationalized as the frontwoman of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
hypebeast.com
Acclaimed Comic Artist Kim Jung Gi Dead at 47
A master draftsman known for his intricate live drawing illustrations. Acclaimed South Korean comic artist Kim Jung Gi died suddenly this week at age 47. Kim was wrapping up his trip in Europe, and on his way to the airport for his flight to New York, he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away.
Comments / 0