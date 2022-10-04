ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Real Vegas Girl
4d ago

And you better NOT vote before re-election, you CROOKS! Trying to approve this before fair election is criminalizing the system!

Real Vegas Girl
4d ago

Folk's coming from any & every State sitting on OUR BOARD! Folk's born and raised in Nevada, should be sitting there. WE know our own State. All that fraternizing going on!

Amazon’s holiday hiring includes 2K jobs in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, Amazon on Thursday announced it will hire 150,000 employees across the country this holiday season, with a large amount in Clark County. According to Amazon, as it prepares for the holiday rush, the company is looking to hire 2,000...
Clark County Judge Rules to Remove Accused Killer From Public Office

A Clark County judge has ruled to remove a man accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist from his position as a county public administrator. Robert Telles has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7, five days after 69-year-old Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed outside his home and found dead the next day.
NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Crews to top off tower at new Station Casinos’ property in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction crews this week will top off a tower that is being built at Station Casinos’ new $750 million resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, on Friday, Oct. 7, crews will top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower being built as part of Durango Casino & Resort. As part of the construction milestone, crews will mark the addition of the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel.
Billionaire Reveals Huge New Las Vegas Strip Casino Plans

The post-pandemic Las Vegas Strip construction boom continues. Seemingly every piece of available and could-be available land on the vaunted 4.2 mile stretch of road will eventually host some sort of mega-development. And, while it would seem like at some point Las Vegas would hit a saturation level when it comes to casinos, each new one seems to actually find its own niche.
