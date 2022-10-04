Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
WLOS.com
Friday Night Rivals: Spartanburg vs. Gaffney, 10-07-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome to week 8 of prep football action on Friday Night Rivals!. This week, we return to our normally scheduled programming as the 4-3 Vikings of Spartanburg hit the road and travel to Gaffney to take on the 3-2 Indians. The pre-game starts at 7 pm on...
WLOS.com
This weekend's WNC Parade of Homes to feature 32 Asheville-area homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you want to see some of the best homes in Western North Carolina, you will have the chance this weekend. The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes is set for Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The event is a chance for builders to show off their best work in the area.
WLOS.com
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Tanya Brookman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Third-grade teacher Tanya Brookman has taught overseas, and in several different states before making Ellenboro Elementary and the community her home. Teaching time on a number line, it's not always an easy concept for third graders. When it comes to time, twenty-eight years is...
WLOS.com
Haywood County Fair kicks off 4-day run at Smoky Mountain Event Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Fair, rescheduled from the summer, is kicking off its 4-day run Thursday, Oct. 6!. Held at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, the fair will run through Sunday, Oct. 9. It was rescheduled from its original August dates due to the heat at that time of year.
WLOS.com
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
WLOS.com
Pebbles, world's oldest dog from SC, dies at age 22
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — The world's oldest dog named Pebbles has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records. She peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 3 at her home in Taylors, South Carolina with her owners by her side, a release said. The Toy Fox...
WLOS.com
Hundreds of boxes of nonperishable items from WNC to go to Florida hurricane victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 600 boxes of nonperishable items from Western North Carolina will soon be on the way to Naples, Florida. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands met Thursday evening to assemble “boxes of hope” to send to the Sunshine State after Hurricane Ian caused major damage.
WLOS.com
2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...
WLOS.com
'If it wasn't for the testing, I'd be dead,' NC firefighters struggle with workers' comp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For two decades, North Carolina firefighters have been denied occupational cancer benefits. Essentially, they have to die before their families get financial help with medical bills. That changed with a pilot cancer benefits program that began in 2022, but still some claims are denied. Attorneys...
WLOS.com
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
WLOS.com
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
WLOS.com
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
WLOS.com
Celebratory groundbreaking held for Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Ground was broken Saturday, Oct. 8 for a brand new play park in Henderson County -- and this park is special. The Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project will ensure children of all ability levels can play together. One county official shared with News 13...
WLOS.com
Hundreds walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer's, critical money for research advancements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people came together Saturday, Oct. 8 in Asheville to walk for a cause near and dear to so many families. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's began in Pack Square Park this morning. The annual walk brings the community together to increase awareness...
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport travelers can soon enroll in TSA expedited screening program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Air travelers who often use Asheville Regional Airport will soon be able to enroll in a TSA precheck program that expedites the screening process for many. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport for just under two weeks --...
WLOS.com
Man wanted for attempted 1st degree rape, assault with deadly weapon arrested in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree forcible rape has been arrested, Asheville officials said. Asheville Police Department detectives and officers arrested Tracey Antonio Gaines, 55, Wednesday, Oct. 5, in central Asheville. Police say community tips led them to Latta...
WLOS.com
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
