Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Friday Night Rivals: Spartanburg vs. Gaffney, 10-07-22

My40/WLOS — Welcome to week 8 of prep football action on Friday Night Rivals!. This week, we return to our normally scheduled programming as the 4-3 Vikings of Spartanburg hit the road and travel to Gaffney to take on the 3-2 Indians. The pre-game starts at 7 pm on...
GAFFNEY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Tanya Brookman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Third-grade teacher Tanya Brookman has taught overseas, and in several different states before making Ellenboro Elementary and the community her home. Teaching time on a number line, it's not always an easy concept for third graders. When it comes to time, twenty-eight years is...
ELLENBORO, NC
WLOS.com

Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pebbles, world's oldest dog from SC, dies at age 22

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — The world's oldest dog named Pebbles has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records. She peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 3 at her home in Taylors, South Carolina with her owners by her side, a release said. The Toy Fox...
TAYLORS, SC
WLOS.com

Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area

BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

