WOWT
Huskers beat Rutgers 14-13, winning a one possession game
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - After ten consecutive losses in one possession games, the streak is over with a 14-13 Nebraska win at Rutgers. Mickey Joseph is 1-0 as the interim head coach in one possession games. Nebraska won back-to-back games inside the Big Ten for the first time since 2018.
WOWT
Athlete of the Week: Omaha North’s Champ Davis
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week Omaha North’s Champ Davis received his first division one offer from Nebraska. The offer from the Huskers comes 26 years after interim head coach Mickey Joseph began his coaching career with the Vikings helping the receivers and quarterbacks. ”Overall it was just surprising...
WOWT
Lincoln Northwest High School excludes varsity basketball for 2022-2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln Northwest High School’s 2022-2023 season will not include varsity basketball. According to Lincoln Public Schools, the school will only play junior varsity, reserve, and freshman levels games for both girls and boys. The school says student safety was a major factor in the decision...
WOWT
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is trying to figure out if policy changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares. An owner and an employee at Rosewood Academy were cited for child abuse in December of 2020 and January of 2021. Parents did...
WOWT
New program to help at-risk teens in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Shaddy knows what it’s like to need some redirection. “Myself, I’ve actually been to DCYC (Douglas County Youth Center), Kearney. I’ve done every program that you can do as a juvenile,” said Shaddy. “I didn’t really have too much guidance, have somebody that I could look up to. Felt like I could relate with.”
WOWT
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
WOWT
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Classic Film Event
Here are 6 News top headlines in the Omaha-metro. Nebraska governor responds to Biden's pardon of simple possession offenders. Governor Ricketts reiterated his objections to Biden's decision Friday. Governor Ricketts addresses the speculation on the upcoming U.S. Senate vacancy.
WOWT
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
WOWT
New iPhone technology alerts Lincoln Police of fatal weekend crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Lincoln were alerted to a devastating weekend crash that claimed six lives thanks to the newest iPhone technology. Lincoln Police said this week the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the road and collided with a tree in an east Lincoln neighborhood.
WOWT
Thursday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Lincoln man sentenced for threatening elected official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 months Thursday for making multiple threatening posts on social media associated with Colorado’s top election official. Travis Ford, 42, pleaded guilty in June. Court documents indicate he posted threats on Instagram that included, “Do you feel safe? You...
WOWT
Culinary students help with major Omaha museum event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New chefs are putting their skills to the test this week. The KANEKO museum’s annual soirée will feature foods prepared with the help of students. It’s a week of prep for a night of fun. Chef Jamil Djibril Bah-Traore and Chef Wilson Calixte are the head chefs for tomorrow’s event featuring a new art exhibit.
WOWT
Additional arrests made in downtown Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Lincoln last month. Police arrested Jahhfarr Fletcher and Said Salahuddin on Wednesday in connection to the homicide near 18th and O Streets on September 25th. Both men are from Lincoln. Jahhfarr...
WOWT
Rock band Paramore postpones Omaha tour stop, citing COVID-19 case
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rock band Paramore postponed its Thursday concert, posting on social media hours before it was set to take place at the Orpheum Theater. According to the post, “a case of COVID-19 within the touring party” prompted them to reschedule the Omaha tour stop as well as the Saturday concert planned in Oklahoma City.
WOWT
Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
WOWT
Second suspect arrested in Omaha guitar shop robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified and arrested a second suspect in a frightening armed robbery over the summer. Records show Marco Lopez, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, was booked in the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday evening. He faces five counts of robbery and four counts of false imprisonment.
WOWT
One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives arrested in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - One of Texas’ most wanted criminals was just captured with assistance from Council Bluffs Police. According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen, Texas, was arrested Thursday in Council Bluffs. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the...
WOWT
More than Pink Walk returns to Werner Park
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Pink as far as the eye can see. After a two-year covid hiatus, Saturday was the great return of the More than Pink Walk at Werner Park. The walk is all about supporting breast cancer survivors and those currently undergoing treatment– also known as ‘thrivers’.
WOWT
Natural gas line break closes Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
