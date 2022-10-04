ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

B-U boys draw; RCB girls fall; WVU men's soccer, rifle win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The University Hawks and Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played to a 1-1 sectional tie at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “This was one of our first games that we had our full roster of players available for at least most of the match,” B-U coach Mike Donato said. “As the game progressed, we found some balance in our formation and started to pass really well.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Greenbrier East edges Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greenbrier East boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, only outshot Bridgeport by three shots on goal. And Bridgeport goalkeeper Levi Crayton saved four shots, including a couple of diving saves, but the Spartans finished twice in their 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
West Union, WV
Sports
City
West Union, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State too much for Alderson Broaddus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn't look back in a 51-7 win on Thursday. Myles Miree got things going with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, then Michael Floria accounted for three straight touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Pass defense remains glaring weakness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was 10 years and two weeks ago when West Virginia came into the Big 12, debuting and defining that conference's style of football all at once. Facing the same Baylor team that it meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Mountaineer Field...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Iowa State tops Big 12 WBB preseason poll, WVU picked eighth

Iowa State was voted as the preseason favorite for the 2022-23 Big 12 women’s basketball regular season title by the conference’s head coaches. The Cyclones sit atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll for the first time since the 2000-01 season and the third time in program history. The...
AMES, IA
WVNews

Birth announcements

TOLLEY — A daughter, Magnolia Elizabeth Tolley, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Emily R. Tolley (Seybert) and Ryan W. Tolley of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Robyn Abraham, Bridgeport, and Joseph Seybert, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Tolley, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Larry and LuWanna Abraham, Reynoldsville, the late Rita and Ronald Seybert, East Brady, Pennsylvania, the late Henry and Midge Tolley, Bridgeport, and the late Cecil and Wanda Hyde, Clarksburg.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Gladys Irene Westfall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gladys Irene Westfall, 89, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont. She was born in Braxton County on June 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Okey Dwight and Nettie (Carroll) Lewis.
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Cabins nearly complete on Fort New Salem (West Virginia) site, but more financial support needed for additional improvements

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Historical updates and renovations to Fort New Salem are ongoing in an effort to attract more visitors to the replica frontier settlement. Fort New Salem Foundation board member Susan Zorn was glad to see visitors on-site Saturday after attending the Salem Apple Butter Festival and Salem University’s Homecoming parade downtown.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Joyce I. Dolan Hunter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce I. Dolan Hunter passed away October 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the fifth child of the late John J. Dolan Sr. and Colleen M. Dolan Emerson, born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Clarksburg WV, on September 7,1956.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

John Francis Swenskie Jr

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Francis Swenskie Jr, 55, of Dayton, OH formerly of West Milford, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior by faith on (October 5, 2022) at Kettering Health Medical Ctr., Kettering, OH, due to a fall that caused an intracranial hemorrhage. He...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Weston to receive grant to demolish dilapidated buildings

WESTON, W.Va. — Weston received good news last week regarding dilapidated houses as the city was awarded $300,000 to go toward their removal and remediation. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Weston, along with 20 other cities and counties across the state, will received the grant funding.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jacob Riley Barr, 25, Lumberport, and Hannah Allyse Phillips, 24, Clarksburg.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

hocus pocus fans.JPG

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — People lined the streets of downtown Salem for the Apple Butter Fes…
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting

The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

