Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
NFL・
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL・
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
Lions vs. Patriots Prediction: Detroit’s Offense Pushes Them Over Rookie QB
The Detroit Lions are fresh off the highest scoring game thus far, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 48-45. They’ll take their top scoring offense on the road for Week 5 as they try to rebound vs. the New England Patriots. New England had to go to third-string quarterback Bailey...
Giants vs. Packers Prediction: Offense Is The Best Defense
The Packers survived a scare last week against the New England Patriots and now are big favorites again. They’ll take on the New York Giants, who have made their way to 3-1 on the season. Saquon Barkely looks rejuvenated and has put this offense on its back. He’s been the driving force of the Giants’ hot start, but his success will be put to the test this week.
Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction: Tua Might be Gone, but Have No Fear, Teddy Covers is Here
The Miami Dolphins are coming off of their mini-bye after a Thursday night loss to the Bengals and they needed it. Miami is without Tua Tagovailoa after the scary head injury he suffered in that game, so now they turn the reins over to Teddy Bridgewater for the time being. His first test is to beat Zach Wilson’s New York Jets that sit at 2-2.
Eagles vs. Cardinals Prediction: Don't Overthink It, Take Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team left through the first four weeks of the NFL season. They'll look to keep their undefeated streak alive on SUnday when they head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. The Cardinals have largely disappointed this season, ranking near the bottom in...
Best Anytime TD Scorers for Giants vs. Packers
We have early morning football across the pond with the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants and we at BetSided have you all set from every angle possible. This article will focus on anytime touchdown scorers for both the Packers and Giants as the Packers look for consistency in the passing game and the Giants look to improve their 3-1 record despite Daniel Jones playing with a sprained ankle.
Giants vs. Packers Prediction: New York To Run Green Bay Into Oblivion
Nothing like a cup of coffee and a football game at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast. I love me some London football and this is the first time that a game in London has featured two teams over .500. The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday and we may finally answer some questions about this Green Bay offense.
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona
It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster
While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
Epic fan video shows Alex Smith enjoying Deebo Samuel as much as the rest of us
A San Francisco 49ers fan in the stands at Levi’s Stadium offered an exclusive glimpse at Alex Smith appreciating Deebo Samuel in real time: “He’s so good.”. For anyone familiar with Alex Smith’s journey through the NFL, seeing him in the stands at a San Francisco 49ers game is a testament to his good-natured, team-first mentality.
3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling
These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Mahomes accepts invite to meet ‘the Fonz’ Henry Winkler in Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes accepted Henry Winkler's dinner invitation and also invited the star to the game against the LA Chargers.
Pat McAfee picks his big-named College Football Playoff spoiler
On College GameDay Pat McAfee decided to go all-in on USC football as a College Football Playoff contender in Lincoln Riley’s first year. Colin Cowherd isn’t the only media personality who is getting fully behind USC this season. Add Pat McAfee to the list. The newest member of...
