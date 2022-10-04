ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Giants vs. Packers Prediction: Offense Is The Best Defense

The Packers survived a scare last week against the New England Patriots and now are big favorites again. They’ll take on the New York Giants, who have made their way to 3-1 on the season. Saquon Barkely looks rejuvenated and has put this offense on its back. He’s been the driving force of the Giants’ hot start, but his success will be put to the test this week.
Best Anytime TD Scorers for Giants vs. Packers

We have early morning football across the pond with the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants and we at BetSided have you all set from every angle possible. This article will focus on anytime touchdown scorers for both the Packers and Giants as the Packers look for consistency in the passing game and the Giants look to improve their 3-1 record despite Daniel Jones playing with a sprained ankle.
Giants vs. Packers Prediction: New York To Run Green Bay Into Oblivion

Nothing like a cup of coffee and a football game at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast. I love me some London football and this is the first time that a game in London has featured two teams over .500. The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday and we may finally answer some questions about this Green Bay offense.
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona

It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster

While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling

These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
