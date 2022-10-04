ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd

YAKIMA, Wash. – A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Isaiah Harris
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of suspicious fires in Selah

SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
SELAH, WA
#Traffic Accident#Ypd#The Ypd Traffic Unit
Yakima Herald Republic

Helicopter airlifts more than 9 tons of trash from abandoned homeless camps along Yakima, Naches rivers

They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman injured after colliding with tractor near Quincy

QUINCY - A woman's morning commute was literally turned upside down early Tuesday near Quincy. It happened just before 7 a.m. Grant County sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Quincy was going northbound on Road P near Martin Road when she rode up on to the back of a trailer towed by a tractor hauling bins.
QUINCY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

"If I cut open my head then that's to the point where I will wear a helmet," safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders

YAKIMA, Wash. -- More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren't wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi. "Since...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Second suspect in Zillah home invasion robbery arrested

ZILLAH, Wash.- The second suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in Zillah on September, 7, has been arrested. According to a press release from the Zillah Police Department, Jason S. Moss was arrested in Buena, Washington on October, 3. A task force of the U.S. Marshals Service, Yakima Police, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Violent Crimes Task Force, made the arrest.
ZILLAH, WA

