Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Dad accidentally grows massive pumpkin patch after throwing rotten gourd in the yard
A father’s random Halloween experiment resulted in an accidental backyard pumpkin patch. Oops. TikToker Michael Anderson resides in upstate New York — where the largest gourd in the country currently resides. Pumpkins and squash are native to the area, so the soil and climate are quite hospitable to their growth. So it’s no surprise that when Anderson chucked a rotting pumpkin into a corner of his backyard, it multiplied.
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp
With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
The Meaning Behind the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Old MacDonald Had a Farm”
It just might very well be the most famous song of all time. Yes, “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” is ubiquitous. Largely because of the diversity it offers. Anything could be found on the old farm, from a duck to a donkey to a carrot to a cow.
10 Tips for Planting Bulbs
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows
I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
RECIPE ROUNDUP: All about pumpkin
Pumpkin season begins around mid-September and lasts through October and November. Whether you plan to pick your own pumpkins, use store-bought pumpkin puree or if you find pumpkin at your local farmers market, these recipes will soon become your favorites.
Farming is hard work, weather doesn’t always help
Farms are important to the world. We get nearly all the food we eat from them. When our country began, most people were farmers. As they learned more about agriculture, farmers began to use science to make their crops grow faster and more abundantly. Farm animals were grown so they...
Inside the world’s largest chile pepper farm, found in N.J., of course
The world’s largest chile pepper farm — 500-plus varieties and counting — is located on a winding back road in Hunterdon County. Yes, New Jersey, which might be the last place in the world you’d look for it. “Cross Country Nurseries Chile Pepper Plants” reads the...
Is that fruit ripe? How to know when it’s time to harvest your fruit trees
Nothing beats the flavor of home grown fruit picked right off the tree in your own yard. For great flavor, however, it's important to harvest fruit at the right time. Some fruit must ripen on the tree and won't ripen if you pick it early, while other fruit must be picked before it ripens, and stored properly in order to produce delicious flavor.
10 Innovative and Socially Conscious US Wineries Shaking Up the Wine Industry From Coast to Coast
The pages of several new innovation chapters in the wine industry are being written right now. They’re not perfect pages, but they’re great works in progress — perhaps some of the best advances yet to be made in the American wine industry. Those chapters could be titled “Environment,” “Regenerative Farming,” “Sustainability” and “Social Equity.” They also include “Education,” “Promotion of the Arts” and “Healthy Living.”
Gardening jobs for October – from trimming your hedges to planting onions
As autumn begins to blow in and summer fades into our memories, there are lots of jobs to do in the garden. October is a busy month, whatever the size of your plot. Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together the most important jobs to get done in early autumn, which include planting final vegetables such as garlic and onions. The experts also say it is important to prepare the garden for winter by adjusting your watering schedule and bringing delicate container plants indoors.
Dutch tulip park Keukenhof starts bulb planting season
THE HAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gardeners at one of the Netherlands top tourist attractions, the Keukenhof flower park, on Thursday started planting the first tulip and daffodil bulbs that will be part of its colourful display of blooms next spring.
