Community members are invited to enjoy FREE, live music in the pedestrian alley located in the 500 block of downtown East Lansing's Grand River Avenue every Friday evening in October 2022! In addition to the live music, there will be games and prizes!. View the performer lineup/schedule here: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/2072/500-Block-Fridays-Live-Music.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO