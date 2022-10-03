Read full article on original website
iputney.com
2023 Putney Historical Calendars Are Here!
This year’s theme is Autos, Machines, and Transport. We want to thank our wonderful local stores who offer the calendar for sale as a courtesy to us. You can get yours for $15 at the Putney General Store, Putney Coop, Green Mountain Orchards, & Hidden Springs Maple. The calendar...
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
iputney.com
Putney School Science Teacher Gives Tour of Chestnut Research Site, Sunday, Oct. 9, 10am and 2pm
Chestnut Plot and Deer Exclosure Site Tour, The Putney School, Sunday, October 9th, 10 am and 2 pm:. Take a Tour of the Chestnut Plot and Deer Exclosure Site, The Putney School, Sunday, October 9th during Harvest Festival at 10 am and 2 pm. Putney School science teacher, Dawn Zweig,...
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway at Brattleboro Union High School involving possible fentanyl-laced drugs ingested by two students. The kids are OK, but the incident continues to concern the community. The two recent drug-related medical emergencies have this community doing something students say doesn’t always happen: They...
high-profile.com
Construction Completed on Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing
Lebanon, NH – North Branch Construction recently completed the Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing Project at 401 Mt. Support Road in Lebanon. The project includes four 4-story apartment buildings providing 309 units with 628 beds featuring unit configurations of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment building also provides student study, gathering, and fitness spaces, as well as bicycle and additional resident storage space.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
WCAX
2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK. In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to...
newenglandnewspress.com
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
WMUR.com
Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
manchesterinklink.com
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
WMUR.com
Students graduate from fast-tracked health care worker program in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three months ago, a group of would-be health care workers attended a job fair. Wednesday night, they graduated and will soon help lessen the critical shortages in the medical field. Graduates include medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants. Done through the state’s community...
Missing teenager from Pownal
The Bennington County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating Natalie Colley, 14. Colley is reportedly missing since October 1.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
VTDigger
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
WCAX
Robber targets Rutland bank
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bank in Rutland was robbed on Wednesday morning. It happened at the TD Bank in Rutland late Wednesday morning. The robber told a clerk he had a gun but never showed one. He got cash and took off. Rutland Police say he’s a...
Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal
Following a 10-day civil trial, a Windham County jury ruled Tuesday that three health care providers with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital were not liable for medical negligence, wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal.
Two women open ZBotanicals, a CBD store in Hartland
By Curt Peterson Zanni Lacey and Lindsay Rose hosted a Renaissance Faire-like grand opening event for their ZBotanical business on Sept. 17. Hartlanders wondering what’s happening at the long-vacant Shepherd’s Woodworking location north of Webster Road on the Hartland-Quechee Road, […] Read More The post Two women open ZBotanicals, a CBD store in Hartland appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Claremont Police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot. Police say the shooting happened at the Bowen Street location at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. They say both the victim and suspects fled the scene, but they located the suspects’ car on Charlestown Road. Police...
