Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
CBS Sports
Saints legend Drew Brees says he'd still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury
In an alternate timeline, Drew Brees' body never took the physical toll it endured throughout his career and the former Chargers and Saints quarterback is still slinging it somewhere in the league today. The future Hall of Famer told the Associated Press that had it not been for a shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2005 season with San Diego, he'd be in lockstep with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9
Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out
Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practicing Thursday
Waddle (groin) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's practice bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level. In Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Waddle recorded an 86 percent snap share while catching two of his five targets for 39 yards.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss
Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad
Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Devine Ozigbo: Up from practice squad
The Broncos have elevated Ozigbo from their practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. With Javonte Williams (knee) on IR, Ozigbo will provide the Broncos with some added Week 5 backfield depth behind Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone, while also providing the team with another special teams option. It remains to be seen how much he's involved in the team's offense Thursday, though, with Gordon in line to handle lead duties against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice
MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
Comments / 0