The New York Mets have lived to play another day. Saturday night the Mets forced a Game 3 in their Wild Card Series matchup with the San Diego Padres with a 7-3 win in Game 2 (box score). The game was closer than the final score would lead you to believe -- New York did not break it open until the seventh inning. The game was never separated by more than one run for the first six-and-a-half innings, and San Diego brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth.

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO