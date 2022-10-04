ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 72

Shina Johnson
4d ago

it will sayDO NOT REPLYyour cash assistance is available you will also need to gave your client ID number. They also come separate for everyone on your case.

Reply
6
Lance Paul
4d ago

when do they supposed to be send it like I have not got one yet and it says if you getting it for for you and kid's it's going to take long I just get one and that card haven't came yet really they should of just sent it too people's account this is a mess man

Reply
5
Deborah
4d ago

Kemp signed for the $350 cash assistance but gave it to DHS to handle it. DHS are the ones who decided to do the virtual card. And if they had stated to begin with that u could have a virtual or physical card and how to receive either I'm sure most people would have chosen a physical one because they could use it anywhere. But Kemp is who approved the money he didn't make the decision on the virtual so stop getting mad at the one who is trying to help you 🙄

Reply
6
11Alive

Georgia's Dept. of Human Services warns of phishing scams in cash assistance program

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning the public to be wary of phishing scams trying to exploit Georgians in the Cash Assistance Program. These phishing schemes can appear through personal emails and third-party accounts. According to DHS, scammers are using the program as a way to steal personally identifiable information with illegitimate emails, text messages, social media posts and unexpected phone calls, etc.
The Daily South

Wawa Is Heading To Georgia

Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
WALB 10

Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
11Alive

This metro Atlanta nonprofit is working to help Georgia DACA recipients

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta organization is working to ensure the 20,000 DACA recipients in Georgia get the help they need in the wake of the appeals court's recent ruling. A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court to review the Biden Administration's revisions of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The federal program prevents the deportation of immigrants brought to the United States as children.
WJBF

More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
11Alive

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow County, north of Atlanta. The United States, he said, “is a good place,” adding that ”a way we make it better is by coming together.”
11Alive

Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program

UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
11Alive

Georgia graduations are rising in 2022, DOE says

GEORGIA, USA — The Peach State's graduation rate has hit an all-time high at 84%, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Districts struggled this year from COVID-19 learning loss with the pandemic's hold over the past two years, but Georgia schools have still shined when it comes to giving out diplomas.
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
11Alive

DeKalb County WIC benefits will be issued via card

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous coverage on Georgia switching to eWIC cards. Those enrolled in Georgia's WIC program in DeKalb County can say goodbye to their paper vouchers and start receiving their benefits on a card. Starting on Oct. 11, the county will...
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia updates bag policy for Fright Fest

ATLANTA — For the remainder of Six Flags Over Georgia's Fright Fest, the amusement park announced Friday it has updated its bag policy to enhance safety measures. Six Flags is limiting the size of bags, backpacks and purses to no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6." The bags will also have to undergo an X-ray screening.
WTVM

Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
