Williston, FL

WCJB

Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida volleyball dispatches LSU in four sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15-ranked Florida volleyball team took down unranked LSU in four sets at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Saturday night in to win the first of two matches this weekend. The Gators (12-3) earned their fourth conference victory behind the stellar play of their...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida football team holds off Missouri on homecoming

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On two separate occasions, in the last eight years, Missouri has left The Swamp with a victory to spoil Florida’s homecoming weekend - but Billy Napier’s team wouldn’t let that happen this year. On the backs of the defense’s best performance this season,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida hosts its 90th Gator Growl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosts its annual student run pep-rally, Gator Growl. “The University of Florida, this is the largest student run pep-rally in the world, so I think it’s crazy that we get to do this,” shared student Clayton Bush. Gator Growl is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner 10/7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s UF Homecoming weekend in Gainesville but that’s not all that’s going on. It’s also the perfect weekend for heading out across North Central Florida. Here’s TV20′s Mike Potter with the Weekend Planner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Sherry Que

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sherry Que is October’s ‘One Class at a Time’ winner. Mrs. Que is the the family liaison at Irby Elementary School in Alachua. She supports and assists families throughout the school in need of shelter, food and clothing. “It gives me joy and...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone. Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way. Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz. Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill campers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. Officers arrested Dylan Kearce, 24, on Archer Road last night after victims told police that he had been causing issues at their camp all day. They...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Residents are upset about high gas price at Gainesville gas station

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers are upset after BP Gas Station located on Archer Road is priced at $3.39-that’s a 26 cent price increase within a week. October was the start of Florida’s fuel tax holiday signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill is meant to provide more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax relief for items commonly purchased by Floridians, like gas.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
MARION COUNTY, FL

