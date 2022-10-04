Read full article on original website
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Buchholz dominates GHS in rivalry showdown, 49-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz football team stayed undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 49-0 win over rival GHS on Thursday night for the Bobcats’ fourth straight win in the head to head series. Buchholz forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and scored on the second offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone.
Florida volleyball dispatches LSU in four sets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15-ranked Florida volleyball team took down unranked LSU in four sets at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Saturday night in to win the first of two matches this weekend. The Gators (12-3) earned their fourth conference victory behind the stellar play of their...
Florida football team holds off Missouri on homecoming
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On two separate occasions, in the last eight years, Missouri has left The Swamp with a victory to spoil Florida’s homecoming weekend - but Billy Napier’s team wouldn’t let that happen this year. On the backs of the defense’s best performance this season,...
University of Florida hosts its 90th Gator Growl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosts its annual student run pep-rally, Gator Growl. “The University of Florida, this is the largest student run pep-rally in the world, so I think it’s crazy that we get to do this,” shared student Clayton Bush. Gator Growl is...
Former basketball player Patric Young shares his journey to walk again with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young offered words of inspiration to the current team as he works to regain the ability to walk following a car accident. Young met with the basketball team to encourage them to take advantage of the time that they have,...
University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
Weekend Planner 10/7
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s UF Homecoming weekend in Gainesville but that’s not all that’s going on. It’s also the perfect weekend for heading out across North Central Florida. Here’s TV20′s Mike Potter with the Weekend Planner.
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
One Class at a Time: Sherry Que
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sherry Que is October’s ‘One Class at a Time’ winner. Mrs. Que is the the family liaison at Irby Elementary School in Alachua. She supports and assists families throughout the school in need of shelter, food and clothing. “It gives me joy and...
North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone. Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20...
Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way. Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz. Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines...
21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 30 chefs created their favorite recipes for guests as a part of a non-profit fundraiser. Peaceful Paths serves survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties. Thursday evening, officials held their 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville where more than 30 chefs from...
Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats. Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School. The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry...
Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill campers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. Officers arrested Dylan Kearce, 24, on Archer Road last night after victims told police that he had been causing issues at their camp all day. They...
Residents are upset about high gas price at Gainesville gas station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers are upset after BP Gas Station located on Archer Road is priced at $3.39-that’s a 26 cent price increase within a week. October was the start of Florida’s fuel tax holiday signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill is meant to provide more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax relief for items commonly purchased by Floridians, like gas.
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
