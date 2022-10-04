Read full article on original website
Suanne Brown
Suanne N. (Neer) Brown, 88, a lifelong resident of Sandusky, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at Parkvue Health Care Center following a brief illness. Suanne was born on July 9, 1934 in Sandusky, OH to the late Delton A. and Carlena H. (Eschels) Neer. Suanne graduated...
Train derails in Sandusky
SANDUSKY – A train has derailed in Sandusky. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid Campbell Street, Columbus Avenue, and the surrounding area. UPDATE 9:00PM: The Columbus Avenue underpass and Campbell Street rail crossing are closed indefinitely. No injuries have been reported. Ohio Edison crews...
Man accused of injuring 10-month-old child
SANDUSKY – A 38-year-old man was arrested at Firelands Regional Medical Center on Thursday night after he allegedly injured his 10-month-old child. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to to the hospital for a child abuse case. When police arrived, according to the report, they learned that Jullian Milton had caused injuries to his child.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash; suspect in custody following manhunt
NORWALK – One man is dead and another is in the Huron County Jail following a Wednesday night crash on State Route 61, near State Route 601, in Norwalk Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Chad Holbrook, 49, Norwalk, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR 61 and rear-ended a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, Collins. The impact threw Conley from his motorcycle, and he landed in a ditch. Conley was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign
BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
