2 teens arrested, 1 charged in spree of St. Louis Co. burglaries over summer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two teenagers are in police custody and one faces criminal charges after a spree of St. Louis County burglaries over the summer. The St. Louis County Police Department did not disclose the identity of either accused teenager, but noted that prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old from St. Louis City with seven counts of burglary. A 17-year-old is also in custody with possible charges pending.
Police ask for public's help locating 42-year-old St. Louis woman
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 42-year-old woman missing out of St. Louis. Police said Janis Lynn Lopez left her home on Grampian Road at 3 p.m. Thursday without telling any family members where she was going. She left behind her phone and wallet.
KMOV
Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
myleaderpaper.com
Unlocked pickup stolen from outside Arnold hotel
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of a pickup left locked outside the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 888 Arnold Commons Drive. The red 2004 Dodge Ram was valued at about $9,500, police reported. A 39-year-old Festus man who was staying at the hotel said he parked the pickup at about 1:15...
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront 'frequent shoplifters'
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
KMOV
St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits. One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.
KMOV
Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Seek Public's Assistance In Identifying Person Regarding Public Library Theft
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library. Article continues after sponsor message. If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131. Those...
KMOV
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence. The suspect has been identified...
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
Friday shooting at Family Dollar leaves employee injured
ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday night at a store on St. Louis' South Broadway left one employee injured, and two suspects remained unidentified. St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar located at 4250 South Broadway. In a statement to...
Car thieves arrested in St. Charles County, vehicles recovered
The St. Charles County Police Department is working with other divisions from Wentzville and O'Fallon to capture a series of car thieves.
Police seek suspect in Pine Lawn homicide
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for the 20-year-old suspect in a Wednesday morning homicide in Pine Lawn. The North County Police Cooperative said that an at-large murder warrant has been issued for Colby Harris in the death of 24-year-old Jevon Durbin. Durbin was shot and killed...
KMOV
Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
KMOV
St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Angela...
Endangered person advisory canceled, missing 42-year-old from woman found
An endangered person advisory issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing person incident that took place Friday afternoon has been cancelled.
Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood. The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the...
Police take two into custody on EB 70 past MO 79
O’FALLON, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase that started in Warren County. Reports came out at about 9 a.m. of some sort of police activity on eastbound I-70 near Missouri 79. Three lanes of eastbound I-70 past Missouri 79 was closed as of 9:20 a.m. It reopened […]
5 On Your Side
