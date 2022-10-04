ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

FOX2Now

2 teens arrested, 1 charged in spree of St. Louis Co. burglaries over summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two teenagers are in police custody and one faces criminal charges after a spree of St. Louis County burglaries over the summer. The St. Louis County Police Department did not disclose the identity of either accused teenager, but noted that prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old from St. Louis City with seven counts of burglary. A 17-year-old is also in custody with possible charges pending.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Unlocked pickup stolen from outside Arnold hotel

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of a pickup left locked outside the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 888 Arnold Commons Drive. The red 2004 Dodge Ram was valued at about $9,500, police reported. A 39-year-old Festus man who was staying at the hotel said he parked the pickup at about 1:15...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Seek Public's Assistance In Identifying Person Regarding Public Library Theft

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library. Article continues after sponsor message. If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131. Those...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
#Police
5 On Your Side

Police seek suspect in Pine Lawn homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for the 20-year-old suspect in a Wednesday morning homicide in Pine Lawn. The North County Police Cooperative said that an at-large murder warrant has been issued for Colby Harris in the death of 24-year-old Jevon Durbin. Durbin was shot and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood. The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Police take two into custody on EB 70 past MO 79

O’FALLON, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase that started in Warren County. Reports came out at about 9 a.m. of some sort of police activity on eastbound I-70 near Missouri 79. Three lanes of eastbound I-70 past Missouri 79 was closed as of 9:20 a.m. It reopened […]
WARREN COUNTY, MO
