Jacksboro, TN

1450wlaf.com

Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
JACKSBORO, TN
WBIR

1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges

Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain

Knoxville's DCS office has seen an influx in the past few years regarding the number of children they're serving and not enough foster families to fill the need. It's a problem they're seeing across the state. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under …. Knoxville's DCS office has seen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

