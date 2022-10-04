Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
WBIR
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
One man dead after East Knoxville shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk987.com
Former Jacksboro Police Chief Reveals Reason for Abrupt Departure of Almost the Entire Force
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one officer in the department....
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire north of Sevierville
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges
Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First responders free person trapped after Knox County crash
First responders helped a person trapped in a vehicle after it flipped on Norris Freeway in Knox County according to Rural Metro Fire Department.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Knoxville on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that a single vehicle was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anderson County paramedic honored for exemplary service
An Anderson County paramedic has earned an award for helping to save one of his fellow first responders.
One dead after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Roane County
One person is dead after a car travelling the wrong way on I40 and hitting another car head on according to the Tennessee Highway Police.
Sevier County reentry program gives ex-offenders a second chance
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has started a new program to help people successfully reenter society after serving time in prison.
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
WATE
Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain
Knoxville's DCS office has seen an influx in the past few years regarding the number of children they're serving and not enough foster families to fill the need. It's a problem they're seeing across the state. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under …. Knoxville's DCS office has seen...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
‘I’ll keep fighting till the end’: Knoxville family still searching for answers in son’s death
The family recently renewed their reward money that is now up to $20,000.
Comments / 0