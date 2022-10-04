Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baylorbears.com
ONE BIG JUMP FOR BAYLOR
(This is the fourth part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which will be posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. In the real estate industry, the rule of thumb is that location is everything. Location also...
KWTX
‘A place where lions can roar’: Waco ISD breaks ground on new $141M Waco High School campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District on Friday broke ground on the new $141-million Waco High School, launching construction work on the new 350,000 square feet campus that will be able to accommodate up to 2,150 students when it opens in time for the 2025-26 school year.
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
KWTX
Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend
October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
kwbu.org
Downtown Depot - Sam Brown
In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 7 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 6-7, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
10 Things To Do : October 8-9
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Check out 10 things to do in central Texas this weekend!. Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo (hotfair.com) October Market Day (discovertemple.com)
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Family is at the center of the Crawford football program
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a special football season for the Jacobs family in Crawford. Years ago, Greg Jacobs was an assistant coach for the Pirates and Tanner Jacobs was playing for his dad. In 2004, they won a state championship. Greg and Tanner are once again on the...
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
Fancy! Brand New Luxury Apartments Are Coming To Killeen, Texas
As my beautiful city of Killeen, Texas continues to grow, more multifamily properties and apartment complexes are being built. KILLEEN TEXAS IS GROWING AND THE CITY IS BUILDING MORE HOMES FOR YOU. To be honest with you, I really thought we would have a lot more apartment complexes and homes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Winner of Battle of the Bands announced
Congrats to the Battle of the Bands Winners... The Temple Wildcats! See the band show their school pride during Friday Night Lights.
Ciao Bella! Here are My Top 3 Most Delicious Italian Restaurants in Killeen, Texas
Who doesn’t love great Italian food in Killeen, Texas? I know that I am always game for some authentic pasta from a delicious Italian spot, but not all ristoranti deliver the goods. That's why I wanted to put together a handy list of my personal favorites here in K-Town.
East Waco Business Owners Share Afro-Latino Heritage To Community
WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The blended backgrounds of Black and Hispanic culture is common throughout the Latin world and even here in Central Texas. Owners Vivia and Aniceto Charles opened the doors to Tru Jamacia in 2019 for many visitors to enjoy true Carribean food. However, behind the menu is family ties to Venezuela. […]
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville Methodists vote to go ‘Global’
After voting earlier to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, members of First Methodist Church of Gatesville voted on Oct. 3 to apply for membership to the newly formed Global Methodist Church. The church membership had voted in August to officially leave the United Methodist. Other area Methodist churches –...
Comments / 1