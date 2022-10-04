ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorbears.com

ONE BIG JUMP FOR BAYLOR

(This is the fourth part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which will be posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. In the real estate industry, the rule of thumb is that location is everything. Location also...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
WACO, TX
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend

October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
WACO, TX
kwbu.org

Downtown Depot - Sam Brown

In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do : October 8-9

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Check out 10 things to do in central Texas this weekend!. Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo (hotfair.com) October Market Day (discovertemple.com)
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Family is at the center of the Crawford football program

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a special football season for the Jacobs family in Crawford. Years ago, Greg Jacobs was an assistant coach for the Pirates and Tanner Jacobs was playing for his dad. In 2004, they won a state championship. Greg and Tanner are once again on the...
CRAWFORD, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

East Waco Business Owners Share Afro-Latino Heritage To Community

WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The blended backgrounds of Black and Hispanic culture is common throughout the Latin world and even here in Central Texas. Owners Vivia and Aniceto Charles opened the doors to Tru Jamacia in 2019 for many visitors to enjoy true Carribean food. However, behind the menu is family ties to Venezuela. […]
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville Methodists vote to go ‘Global’

After voting earlier to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, members of First Methodist Church of Gatesville voted on Oct. 3 to apply for membership to the newly formed Global Methodist Church. The church membership had voted in August to officially leave the United Methodist. Other area Methodist churches –...
GATESVILLE, TX

