Saylors runs for 3 TDs in ETSU's 44-21 win over VMI
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jacob Saylors ran for a career-tying three touchdowns and East Tennessee State defeated VMI 44-21 on Saturday for the Buccaneers' first Southern Conference win of the season. Saylors came in ranked fourth nationally in rushing with 570 yards and added 178 on 29 carries to...
Emory & Henry victorious over UVA Wise 34-14 in return of Southwest Virginia Bowl
(WCYB) — In the return of the Southwest Virginia Bowl, the Emory & Henry Wasps stung UVA Wise, defeating the Highland Cavaliers 34-14. After UVA Wise's Robert Carter ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, Emory & Henry scored the next 17 points. The Wasps defense caused havoc,...
Rivalry Renewed: SWVA bowl returns
EMORY, Va./WISE, Va. — September 18th, 2011. The date of one of the wildest endings to a football game you'll ever see, and it happened in Southwest Virginia. Former UVA-Wise cornerback Josh Wright says, "honestly just talking about it, I have chills, my hearts beating a little bit, I will never forget it."
Science Hill sweeps West Ridge to win district championship
The Science Hill volleyball team won the Class AAA District 1 championship on Thursday night beating West Ridge 3-0. Both teams will play in next week's region tournament. In Class AA, Tennessee High won the District 1 championship, defeating Sullivan East 3-0. Both teams will play in next week's region...
The Apple Festival is underway in Unicoi County
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's apple picking time, and Unicoi County is giving you a way to celebrate!. The apple festival kicked off today and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The apple festival has been happening in Erwin, Tennessee for over four decades with an annual attendance of around 110,000.
Bass Pro Shops in Bristol looks to hire 25 people ahead of holiday season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, Tennessee, is set to host a hiring event October 12-13. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Store officials hope to hire 25 people for positions in several departments. For more information on applying, click...
Virginia rail plan includes no funding to extend service to Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A $5.8 billion dollar Virginia rail plan extending service to the New River Valley. But there is no funding beyond that point. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation acknowledges significant interest in bringing rail service to Bristol. "We couldn't do everything all at...
Washington County Virginia Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announces retirement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the Washington County Virginia School Board meeting Thursday. The Washington County Virginia School Board in unison would like to express the utmost gratitude for a decade of diligent, steadfast, and thoughtful leadership. His ten-year tenure is remarkable in the Commonwealth of Virginia in itself, where the typical superintendent changes jobs every three years on average. Dr. Ratliff has done a tremendous job over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a worldwide pandemic and all the unknowns, daunting challenges that came along with it.
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
Northeast State awarded $1.6M 'Strengthening College Training' grant
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Northeast State a $1.6 million Strengthening College Training grant which is intended to promote student success in underrepresented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in Computer Information Technology (CIT) programs. Northeast State Community College was one of just...
National Storytelling Festival returns for its 50th year
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The National Storytelling Festival is back in-person this year after being virtual last year. We spent the last two years doing zoom shows, and it's just not the same as being in front of a live audience," Storyteller Bil Lepp said. There is a variety...
Local non-profit receives funding to repair homes
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local non-profit organization received funding to repair homes in the Tri-Cities. 14 organization of the Coalition for Home Repair received a $1 Million grant. It will provide assistance to more than 70 disabled veterans. The Appalachia Service Project in Kingsport is part of the...
More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
Two competing boutiques in Marion have combined spaces
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Two competing boutiques in Marion have found a unique way to survive in a tough economic climate. They've combined their business into one retail space. Lou and Company has been a popular pop-up shop at local events in the past few years and is owned by Olivia Bales.
Johnson City Police respond to life-threatening, two-vehicle crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to authorities, the Johnson City Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash where both drivers sustained life-threatening injuries, Friday. Police say, the crash happened on East Main Street at Fleming Road, Friday afternoon. Officers discovered that a Saturn Vue heading west on East...
Firefighters rescue 2 cats in Surgoinsville house fire, no injuries reported
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire crews were able to save two cats in a house fire in Surgoinsville on Thursday. The Stanley Valley Fire Department responded to the fire on Cold Springs Road at around 9:27 p.m. Other crews also responded to the scene. The blaze started in a bedroom, and crews were able to contain and put out the fire.
Marion receives $50K grant to replace 2 police vehicles
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Marion has been awarded a $50,000 grant to purchase two new police vehicles by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The money will be used to replace older vehicles that have high mileage, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith. “We should back the...
