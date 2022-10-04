ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

ktvo.com

Hannibal Regional CEO excited to move forward after rezoning approval

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On October 3, the Kirksville City Council wrapped up the rezoning process that would allow Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to move forward with its plans to bring a new healthcare center to Kirksville. That was discussed for three city council meetings, with members of the council...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Ray Miller Elementary gets brand new sign courtesy of Home Depot, volunteers

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri school is getting a new sign, courtesy of the Kirksville Home Depot and student volunteers. Friday's project at Ray Miller Elementary in Kirksville was being headed up by Roger Jones, an associate from the Kirksville Home Depot, who has had ties to the school since the late ‘60s before it even opened.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville firefighters participate in trench rescue training

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last month, 17 City of Kirksville Fire Department personnel completed a trench rescue technician training course. The course, which lasted 40 hours, qualifies fire department personnel to respond to incidents involving trenches and other excavation emergencies. Trenching and excavation work is performed routinely in Kirksville and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

People take part in 5k to 'Outrun the Stigma' of mental health disorders

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa residents woke up bright and early to take part of a 5K, Saturday morning. Participants gathered at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park to "Outrun the Stigma." The event was created by the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center to bring awareness and help destigmatize...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Former longtime Kirksville businesswoman turns 100

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman turned a century old on Thursday. Marjorie “Marj” Weber, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at "The Pines." Weber is a lifelong Adair County resident. She fell in love with her bus driver, the late Kenny...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville track hoe fire prompts temporary closure of Franklin Street

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A track hoe fire at a Kirksville demolition site prompted the temporary closure of Franklin Street. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 412 South Franklin, where a crew is tearing down a condemned apartment building. Battalion Chief Mikey Bishop from the Kirksville Fire Department...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Wine & Brew Stroll set to return to Ottumwa for 3rd year

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Family Crisis Center's annual Wine & Brew Stroll is set to make its return to Ottumwa on Thursday, Oct. 13. This is the 3rd year the center will host the event. The stroll will start at Hotel Ottumwa and continue down Main Street. Along the...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek

PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
PURDIN, MO
ktvo.com

Deer in roadway blamed for northeast Missouri motorcycle crash

NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when he struck a wild animal with his motorcycle. It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Sullivan County Route N, four miles west of Green City. State troopers say Jason D. Howard, 40, of Milan, was eastbound...
GREEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KCRG.com

Man injured in Wapello County house explosion

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only. 52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing

A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case

Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
LINN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
OTTUMWA, IA

