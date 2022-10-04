Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Possible 3rd Dollar General location sparks concerns with some Ottumwa residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The potential arrival of a Dollar General store on Ottumwa’s north side is generating some controversy with its residents. This was sparked by a discussion Ottumwa’s City Council had on October 4th, on rezoning a property located on Hutchinson Avenue that its owners requested be annexed.
ktvo.com
City of Kirksville and Kirksville R-III to enter a lease agreement for the Rieger Armory
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In 2021, the City of Kirksville was leasing the Rieger Armory from the state of Missouri for various purposes. Those include speaking events, parks and recreation activities and even birthday parties. This year, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that would transfer the ownership of the...
ktvo.com
Hannibal Regional CEO excited to move forward after rezoning approval
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On October 3, the Kirksville City Council wrapped up the rezoning process that would allow Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to move forward with its plans to bring a new healthcare center to Kirksville. That was discussed for three city council meetings, with members of the council...
ktvo.com
Adair County Ambulance District CEO looks back on his career of helping those in need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Working in emergency medical services takes a special kind of person that is determined to make a difference, but also has the willingness to learn and better themselves. That perfectly describes the person that Larry Burton has been throughout his career. His career of service started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Ray Miller Elementary gets brand new sign courtesy of Home Depot, volunteers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri school is getting a new sign, courtesy of the Kirksville Home Depot and student volunteers. Friday's project at Ray Miller Elementary in Kirksville was being headed up by Roger Jones, an associate from the Kirksville Home Depot, who has had ties to the school since the late ‘60s before it even opened.
ktvo.com
Kirksville firefighters participate in trench rescue training
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last month, 17 City of Kirksville Fire Department personnel completed a trench rescue technician training course. The course, which lasted 40 hours, qualifies fire department personnel to respond to incidents involving trenches and other excavation emergencies. Trenching and excavation work is performed routinely in Kirksville and...
ktvo.com
People take part in 5k to 'Outrun the Stigma' of mental health disorders
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa residents woke up bright and early to take part of a 5K, Saturday morning. Participants gathered at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park to "Outrun the Stigma." The event was created by the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center to bring awareness and help destigmatize...
ktvo.com
MoDOT project managers give update on Chariton River bridge reconstruction
NOVINGER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a meeting Thursday night at the Novinger fire station to discuss the plan to replace the Chariton River bridge with a new one. The bridge is located on Missouri Highway 6 near Novinger and was built in the 1950s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Former longtime Kirksville businesswoman turns 100
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman turned a century old on Thursday. Marjorie “Marj” Weber, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at "The Pines." Weber is a lifelong Adair County resident. She fell in love with her bus driver, the late Kenny...
ktvo.com
Kirksville track hoe fire prompts temporary closure of Franklin Street
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A track hoe fire at a Kirksville demolition site prompted the temporary closure of Franklin Street. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 412 South Franklin, where a crew is tearing down a condemned apartment building. Battalion Chief Mikey Bishop from the Kirksville Fire Department...
ktvo.com
Wine & Brew Stroll set to return to Ottumwa for 3rd year
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Family Crisis Center's annual Wine & Brew Stroll is set to make its return to Ottumwa on Thursday, Oct. 13. This is the 3rd year the center will host the event. The stroll will start at Hotel Ottumwa and continue down Main Street. Along the...
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek
PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Deer in roadway blamed for northeast Missouri motorcycle crash
NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when he struck a wild animal with his motorcycle. It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Sullivan County Route N, four miles west of Green City. State troopers say Jason D. Howard, 40, of Milan, was eastbound...
ktvo.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
KCRG.com
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only. 52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
kttn.com
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
ktvo.com
Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
Comments / 0