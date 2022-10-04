Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive Looks Back On Her Eight Years In Office
She delivered her final State of the County Address Thurs. night. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner looked back on her eight years in office Thursday evening during the State of the County address. Speaking to an audience at the New Spires Arts Stages, Gardner recalled. that when...
WTOP
Montgomery County planning director ousted
The Montgomery County, Maryland, department that looks at community masterplans and reviews applications for development has had a change of leadership after its director since 2013 was ousted months before retirement. The Montgomery County Planning Board said Friday that it had named Tanya Stern as the acting Montgomery County Planning...
wfmd.com
Property Owners In Frederick County Can Applly For Creek ReLeaf Program
The county says it helps reverse deforestation. Frederick, Md (KM) The application process is open for the Creek ReLeaf Program in Frederick County. Property owners can have native trees planted on their lands, and maintained for a five-year period at no cost to them. The land is put into a conservation easement, and the landowner receives a payment based on 75% of the fair market value of the parcel where the trees are planted which is up to $9,000 an acre. The property owner still owns the land, and can still uses the easement as long the uses do not violate the terms of the easement.
Planning Commission Approves Final Plans For D.C.’s First Elevated Public Park
Final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park have been approved, the National Capital Planning Commission announced on Friday. The new elevated park project will span the Anacostia River, and will repurpose existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge in Southeast D.C. According to a release from...
EPA accuses Baltimore County Police of hazardous waste violations at gun range
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined the Baltimore County Police Department nearly $16,000 for alleged federal hazardous waste violations at an outdoor gun range in Timonium.
wfmd.com
10_07_22 Local GOP Plans Protest of Biden Hagerstown Visit
Washington County. MD GOP party is planning a protest outside the Volvo plant in Hagerstown just ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit. Chairman Jerry DeWolf joins Bob and Ryan on the Morning News Express. Also, Dave Serio, You Auto Know, joins the show to discuss offshore drilling restrictions.
rockvillenights.com
Fire at Montgomery County dump in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service units responded to a fire at the Montgomery County Shady Grove Transfer Station at 16101 Frederick Road in Rockville at noon today. More than twelve units responded to the incident at the County's main refuse disposal site, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire was in a large trash compactor on the lower level of the facility.
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
Fairfax Times
What should the county do about panhandling?
Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
WTOP
Biden’s visit spotlights increasingly hot Trone-Parrott congressional race in Md.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. During his visit to a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown on Friday, President Biden is expected to spotlight the steps Democrats have taken to shore up the economy. His trip to Maryland — his second in six weeks — will also draw attention to the most competitive congressional race in the state, the battle between incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R).
CBS News
'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million
BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
foxbaltimore.com
'It's impossible': Some question if Wes Moore's $21k water bill is accurate
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The campaign for democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says the previously outstanding $21,000 water bill on Moore’s Baltimore home has been paid. City records show the water bill at the home went unpaid for nearly a year and a half. But some question if...
wchstv.com
W.Va. DHHR suspends placements at youth treatment center following employee's arrest
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An employee of a nonprofit organization that serves youth in need of support with behavioral issues has been charged with multiple crimes following a series of alleged events involving several teenage boys at the facility. Jenny Ziomara Guevara, 26, of Martinsburg is charged with felony...
Mishandled money in Montgomery County Public Schools
Montgomery County Public Schools is investigating at least two individuals after an audit uncovered over $1 million in mishandled funds.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
Maryland State Police Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter In Howard County
Maryland State Police troopers made a daring air rescue of an injured hunter who fell from a tree stand and suffered serious injuries in Ellicott City. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, October 7, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services called in the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to medevac an injured hunter who fell between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in a heavily wooded and remote area of Cascade Falls.
royalexaminer.com
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
Former Mayor Jack Young tells Baltimore City not to sell underground conduit
Young attended the City's weekly Board of Estimates meeting to protest the potential sale of Baltimore's underground conduit.
