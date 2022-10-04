ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Related
onefootdown.com

SHAMROCK SERIES GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars

We finally made it to gameday for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series. Bye weeks can always feel a little long, but given Notre Dame’s start and how early the bye week is this year — it’s really felt like a long time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
onefootdown.com

QUICK RECAP: Notre Dame holds on for win in Vegas over BYU, 28-20

In a game that Notre Dame absolutely dominated on the stat sheet, BYU somehow used a combination of luck and preparation to make things tight late in the 4th quarter — but the Irish held on for a 28-20 win over the #16 team in the country. Much of...
PROVO, UT
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars: College Football Staff Picks

The 2-2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Las Vegas to take on the 4-1 and #16 ranked BYU Cougars in the Shamrock Series. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3.5 point favorite with an OVER/UNDER of 51. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
PROVO, UT
onefootdown.com

The Anti-Preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS #16 BYU Cougars

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally made it to .500 two weeks ago with a convincing win over North Carolina on the road. While there is still a long way to go for Notre Dame to accomplish anything of merit this season, there is actual hope back on the table.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Nevada College Sports
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Cheer (cheer) and white clothing in Las Vegas

There are those who enjoy it when their team is on a bye week, I do not understand those people. I crave Notre Dame football like a vegan craves letting you know they are a vegan. We are now in the stretch run, eight straight Saturdays with Notre Dame on the docket. How fitting that it kicks off with a bang in Vegas, as the Irish take on the 16th ranked Cougars of Brigham Young. The lead-up to this game seems straightforward for the first time since the Marshall game. As always, there are storylines aplenty, intrigue abounds and a lot to dissect in this matchup. Thankfully all of it seems to be contained to what’s going to happen on the field. So let us pray that everyone goes out there and does their effin’ job.
LAS VEGAS, NV
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: BYU Cougars Q&A with Vanquish The Foe

Well friends, it was a nice little early-season respite we had last weekend from worrying about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, but we’re officially back on our bullshit as our Irish travel to Las Vegas to take on the #16 BYU Cougars at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy