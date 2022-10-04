Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
Post Register
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested for setting two cars on fire in November
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with arson after he was identified as a suspect in the burning of two cars. Michael James Menard, 58, was identified as the suspect from video recordings of the arson after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Post Register
Blackfoot holds on to fifth spot in 4A poll
The Blackfoot Broncos dropped another spot in the state media’s 4A prep football poll following a loss to 5A foe Highland last week. Blackfoot is now sitting in the No. 5 spot in the state. A loss to Rigby last week pushed Skyline out of the top spot in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown
ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ready for the Civil War game
The spirited Civil War rivalry football game between Hillcrest and Bonneville had been a bit one-sided until last season. The Bees snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Knights with a thrilling 14-11win. The win, combined with an upset of Shelley, was enough to earn Bonneville an eventual playoff berth. The loss for Hillcrest was just another painful part of a winless season.
Comments / 0