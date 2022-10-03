ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joyce Daly
4d ago

Sad story My condolences are with this *Person Family& Loved ones. With All the funding coming into Flint when is the *City going to start tearing these abanded homes down? Adding to our City's *Blight problem. Abanded homes only welcomes more drugs& criminal activity!!

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8

A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw receives more federal dollars to fight crime

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Saginaw to talk about more federal dollars the city will receive as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods grant. “Really proud to announce an award of nearly $350,000 to help reduce crime, to combat gun violence, and to improve public safety right here in Saginaw,” Kildee said.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker. Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed. The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police respond to active shooting at Dearborn hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are responding to an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn. State police first reported the incident shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The shooting is at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. “There are still shots being...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw

THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI

