Joyce Daly
4d ago
Sad story My condolences are with this *Person Family& Loved ones. With All the funding coming into Flint when is the *City going to start tearing these abanded homes down? Adding to our City's *Blight problem. Abanded homes only welcomes more drugs& criminal activity!!
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8
A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Do you recognize this child? Boy found dead in Saginaw in 1988 still unidentified 34 years later
SAGINAW, Mich. – A boy found dead in Saginaw 34 years ago still hasn’t been identified, but investigators are using DNA to work to find answers. Police were called to the reports of an unidentified body being found on Oct. 8, 1988, he had only been dead a few hours when he was found.
WNEM
Saginaw receives more federal dollars to fight crime
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Saginaw to talk about more federal dollars the city will receive as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods grant. “Really proud to announce an award of nearly $350,000 to help reduce crime, to combat gun violence, and to improve public safety right here in Saginaw,” Kildee said.
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.
Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
Lansing police officers allowed to grow a beard, but it comes with a price
You've probably heard of the popular annual movement 'No Shave November,' which aims to raise awareness for men's cancer.
WNEM
Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker. Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed. The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released...
Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting
Dearborn police were able to take suspect in the fatal shooting into custody after an hours-long standoff. WDIV's Mara MacDonald reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
Lansing police looking for missing teen
Police are looking for 17-year-old Deonta Williams.
100 birds found in rental home covered in filth spurs lawsuit for ‘horrific’ conditions
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Officials want an Ypsilanti Township home rigorously cleaned and sanitized by professionals after a routine rental inspection revealed more than 100 birds inside it. Describing the home as “horrific,” Ypsilanti Township filed a public nuisance lawsuit in the Washtenaw County Trial Court Oct. 3 against...
WNEM
Police respond to active shooting at Dearborn hotel
DEARBORN, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are responding to an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn. State police first reported the incident shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The shooting is at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. “There are still shots being...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
WNEM
Embarking on a new career: Dog in viral post lands himself a job
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime.
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
All lanes of I-69 in Flint open from Fenton Road to Dort Highway, Whitmer announces
FLINT, MI – Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Flint this afternoon to announce the official reopening of I-69 through the heart of the city after a two-year, $100 million construction project. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 (Dort Highway) officially reopened today, with local...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw
THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
