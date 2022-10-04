Loggers Beat Short-Handed Cardinals

Brooklyn Sandridge takes control of the ball in the first half of Onalaska's game against Toutle Lake at home on Sept. 26.

Onalaska came out of a week off still hot, keeping its second consecutive clean sheet in a 3-0 at Winlock on Monday.

The Cardinals started the match with just 10 players, and the Loggers took advantage from the get-go, staying on the front foot offensively all night long and peppering the Winlock net.

Onalaska’s pressure broke through in the ninth minute, when Brooklyn Sandridge took a feed from Kaiyah Sandridge and deposited the ball in the back of the net.

That would be the entirety of the scoring in the first half, but the Loggers started the second out fast, with the Sandridges teaming up in the build-up of play to get the ball to Randi Haight, who made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Nine minutes later, Brooklyn Sandridge added another goal to her line.

Onalaska (4-2-2, 3-0 league) is set to host Toledo on Wednesday.