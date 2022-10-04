ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph

By Kylie Message, Professor of Public Humanities, Australian National University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goo1C_0iKurweC00
View from inside the Great Southern Land gallery at the National Museum of Australia. Supplied NMA.

The National Museum of Australia has just opened the most significant redevelopment in its history.

Costing $25 million, Great Southern Land weaves 2,000 objects into a natural and cultural history to show how the Australian continent has influenced and been impacted by human decisions.

The new gallery provides a place to share and explore ideas about Australia and our place in it, and to consider what actions might be necessary to ensure the nation’s future.

The exhibition is beautiful and sophisticated. Quiet where it needs to be quiet and boisterous and fun-loving in other parts, it engages all our senses as we gaze in wonder at the life-sized orca models suspended from the ceiling and squint to see the tiny fragments in display cases at knee level.

It is a pivotal moment in the ongoing life of the museum, and the nation.

A controversial museum

Aspirations for a national museum were precisely outlined in a report presented to government in late 1975 . But the fall of the Whitlam government meant the political momentum for the proposal went by the wayside.

The National Museum of Australia wouldn’t open until 2001. At its launch, then prime minister John Howard criticised it as being “ un-museumlike ”.

Its colourful façade and shiny features jarred against Canberra’s landscape of brutalist-designed national institutions. But the museum’s difference was more than skin-deep.

Every part of it, inside and out, represented Australian history as resulting from the entanglement of many stories. Its exhibitions provided spaces for social and political commentary and challenged the credibility of national myths, particularly around the frontier wars .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiwWA_0iKurweC00
The museums colourful façade and shiny feature jarred against Canberra’s national institutions. Shutterstock

Almost as soon as it opened, the museum was engulfed in fierce controversy , attacked for being both too political and not political enough. One headline in the Daily Telegraph read “museum sneers at white history of Australia”.

In a short time, polarised views hardened into attitudes, with supporters and critics both accusing the other side of distorting history to promote a political agenda. The clash culminated in a government review in 2003.

Read more: In The Australian Wars, Rachel Perkins dispenses with the myth Aboriginal people didn't fight back

A new type of museum

Part of the problem was the museum didn’t explain why it was so different from more familiar 19th-century-style institutions like the Australian War Memorial .

The National Museum of Australia included artefacts from recent events, things like “ the small black dress ” worn by Azaria Chamberlain when she was taken from her family’s tent at Uluru in 1980.

It addressed the visitor as “you”, and tried to hook them into conversations about the nation by asking them to reflect on personal experiences.

Its peers included Te Papa Tongarewa and the National Museum of the American Indian : reflecting a global museum movement that emphasised the voice of First Nations and marginalised peoples and aimed to disrupt colonial narratives.

The museum that opened in 2001 came across as overly enthusiastic, didactic, even dogmatic in parts. Instead of showing how meaning was developed, for example, by saying something about how objects were collected, its displays jumped from spectacle to spectacle.

National museums and truth-telling

Great Southern Land is the first major redesign of the museum since 2001.

As visitors enter the new exhibition through a darkened grove of towering Bunya trees, it is clear from the outset the redeveloped gallery has better articulated the 1975 plan’s ambitions for the museum to be “ bold and imaginative ”.

It also realises the plan’s focus on the Australian environment, Aboriginal history, the history of Europeans in Australia and the intricate relationships between people and the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGqFe_0iKurweC00
The bunya forest inside the Great Southern Land gallery at the National Museum of Australia. Supplied NMA.

The Bunya forest is to scale and awe-inspiring. Kids rush to touch and try to get their arms fully around a tree trunk. It introduces all aspects of the new exhibition, including the museum’s centralisation of partnerships and consultation with First Nations people and communities.

The sprawling gallery leads to the zoological specimen of a thylacine in a bath of preserving liquid. It lies prone, in the centre of the exhibition. It is, perhaps along with the Bunya forest, the most moving object story. But the extinction icon evokes horror and sadness rather than joy and awe. It tackles the decades of wilful and unintended mistreatment the artefact has endured, including by the museum .

The thylacine reiterates the museum’s attention to interconnections between human and natural history. Felted thylacine joeys made by Trawlwoolway artist Vicki West in 2019 are also displayed, showing the shared history of exclusion and oppression.

Great Southern Land is part of the institution’s remit to “to be a trusted voice in the national conversation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMlGx_0iKurweC00
View from inside the Great Southern Land gallery at the National Museum of Australia. Supplied NMA.

Its ambition is backed up by studies showing even despite being caught up in the culture wars, museums remain one of Australia’s most trusted institutions.

It also talks about the human side of trust. A phone box destroyed in the Cobargo 2019 bushfire sits alongside a power pole from Cyclone Tracy in 1974. A community member from Cobargo says these objects represent what happens when major infrastructure fails and community doesn’t.

In this new gallery, the museum is surer of itself. It communicates an awareness of its own responsibilities as a national museum that has had to reckon for decisions made historically by it and in its name.

It understands the gravity and necessity of its role in reaching out to people, and expects visitors to come prepared to practice intellectual curiosity, self reflection and respectful discussion.

Read more: 'Like walking into a crystal': our first preview of the Art Gallery of NSW's new Sydney Modern

Kylie Message has received funding from the Australian Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
PETS
TheConversationAU

Let's show a bit of love for the lillipilly. This humble plant forms the world's largest genus of trees – and should be an Australian icon

You’re probably familiar with the sight of a lillipilly bush. This hardy Australian staple – a glossy evergreen bearing powder-puff flowers and clusters of bright berries – features in many a garden hedge. But you may not know this humble native has spread across the globe in waves of emigration, adaptation and evolution. Almost 1,200 species of lillipilly are now found in rainforests across the tropics and subtropics of Africa, Asia and the Pacific. Our research helped reconstruct the evolutionary history of lillipillies in unprecedented detail. We show how lillipillies evolved in Australia and now form the largest genus of...
GARDENING
TheConversationAU

Megadroughts helped topple ancient empires. We’ve found their traces in Australia’s past, and expect more to come

Most Australians have known drought in their lifetimes, and have memories of cracked earth and empty streams, paddocks of dust and stories of city reservoirs with only a few weeks’ storage. But our new research finds over the last 1,000 years, Australia has suffered longer, larger and more severe droughts than those recorded over the last century. These are called “megadroughts”, and they’re likely to occur again in coming decades. Megadroughts can last multiple decades – or even centuries – with occasional wet years offering only brief relief. Megadroughts can also be shorter periods of very extreme conditions. We show megadroughts...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Museums#Art Gallery#Great Southern Land#Australian#Whitlam
TheConversationAU

Made in 1972, the documentary Ningla-A’Na is a powerful look at establishment of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy

This year, we acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, the site of the longest protest for Indigenous land rights, sovereignty and self-determination in the world. Now, a documentary made at the time of the Embassy’s establishment, Ningla-A’Na (“hungry for our land”), has been restored and is being re-released in Australian cinemas. Gary Foley, one of the people who established the Embassy, calls it “the single most important film on the Aboriginal political struggle in the last 50 years”. Director Alessandro Cavadini was the only filmmaker who was able to get up close and film intimate...
WORLD
Smithonian

Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots

It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
WORLD
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
msn.com

Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve

An ancient Buddhist temple and various other structures have been found in a tiger reserve, during the first expedition to the area for 84 years. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed pictures of the ancient caves and temples on social media, showing the remains of Buddhist structures with mural inscriptions on them. The temples were found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India. The reserve is located around 300 miles from the Madhya Pradesh state capital, Bhopal.
RELIGION
TheConversationAU

ADHD medications have doubled in the last decade – but other treatments can help too

A recent detailed analysis of prescribing trends for ADHD medications in Australia found prescriptions for ADHD medications doubled from 2013 to 2020. While this is clearly an important finding, it needs to be considered within the context of overall rates of prescribing, the recommendations of guidelines and, importantly, the prevalence of ADHD. ADHD stands for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. About 5% of children and adolescents and 2.5% of adults worldwide have ADHD. While ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that generally begins in childhood, the symptoms and/or difficulties associated with the disorder continue into adolescence and adulthood. In Australia, and many countries...
HEALTH
Gizmodo

Egypt Wants Its Rosetta Stone Back From the British Museum

Nearly 200 years after the Rosetta Stone was deciphered, unlocking the key to understanding Ancient Egyptian heritage, the iconic slab sits far from where it originated. But a group of Egyptian archeologists is hoping to change that, renewing a plea to return the Rosetta Stone back to its birthplace. The...
MUSEUMS
Good News Network

300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’

Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationAU

Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict

For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Albanese is promising 'truth-telling' in our Australian education system. Here's what needs to happen

First Nations people please be advised this article speaks of racially discriminating moments in history, including the distress and death of First Nations people. In a recent radio interview with 4BC, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said students should learn about the atrocities suffered by Indigenous people in Australia. Historical events such as massacres should be part of the Australian history curriculum. Albanese added it was something that should be done without feelings of shame from non-Indigenous teachers. In addition, Albanese has stated teachers’ cultural competency could be further highlighted as an educational issue to be addressed. Cultural competency involves an organisation or...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

'Astonishing': unprotected wildlife is imported into the US at a rate 11 times greater than protected animals

Global demand for exotic pets is increasing, a trend partly caused by social media and a shift from physical pet stores to online marketplaces. The United States is one of the biggest markets for the wildlife trade. And our new research has identified an astonishing number of unregulated wild-caught animals being brought into the US – at a rate 11 times greater than animals regulated and protected under the relevant global convention. Wildlife trade can have major negative consequences. It can threaten the wild populations from which animals and plants are harvested, and introduce novel invasive species to new environments. It...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells – and more are planned. Is that what Australians really want?

The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world. But new research shows oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these fragile environments. Its wells, pads, roads and dams threaten to change water flows and pollute this magnificent ecosystem. The study, by myself and colleague Amy Walburn, investigated current and future oil and gas production and exploration on the floodplains of the Lake Eyre Basin. We found 831 oil and gas wells across the basin – and this number is set to grow. What’s more,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is coming to Australia. What should we expect from his visit?

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will arrive in Australia on October 6 for talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. What should we expect from his visit? Sogavare has had a tumultuous year, particularly as far as relations with Australia are concerned: in April, he signed a controversial security pact with China, the latter of which has been expanding its reach in the Pacific. It was telling that one of Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s first overseas missions after Labor won the May election was to the Pacific, including Solomon Islands. More recently, Sogavare blasted Canberra for making an “assault on our parliamentary...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

How to ensure the world's largest pumped-hydro dam isn't a disaster for Queensland's environment

To quit coal and move to renewables, we need large-scale energy storage. That’s where pumped hydro comes in. Queensland’s ambitious new plan involves shifting from a coal-dominated electricity grid to 80% renewables within 13 years, using 22 gigawatts of new wind and solar. The plan relies on two massive new pumped hydro developments to store electricity, including the biggest proposed in the world. While it sounds high-tech, it’s very simple: take two dams at different elevations. Pump water to the top dam when cheap renewables are flooding the grid. Run the water down the slope and through turbines to make power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy