ABC 15 News
Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
ABC 15 News
One killed in crash along I-10 west of the Valley
TONOPAH, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, crashed around 4 a.m. near milepost 99, which is near Tonopah/Wintersburg. One person died in the...
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
ABC 15 News
Truck driver hit, killed by passing car along I-17 near Happy Valley Road
PHOENIX — A semi-truck driver was killed Friday morning when a passing vehicle struck him while he was securing his load along Interstate 17. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred before 8 a.m. near Happy Valley Road. The 18-wheeler had pulled off to the right...
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in West Valley
PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on a West Valley freeway late Tuesday, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was heading northbound in southbound lanes on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Peoria near Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when it smashed into a vehicle carrying two people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
ABC 15 News
PD: No injuries after shots fired near Arizona State Fair
PHOENIX — Police say no one was injured after there were reports of shots fired near the Arizona State Fair Saturday night. Officers working the State Fair heard gunshots in the area, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Witnesses told police that a vehicle left the area with the...
ABC 15 News
Two hospitalized after shooting near Central Ave and Dobbins Rd
PHOENIX — Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road Saturday night. Officials say police were called next to a restaurant where they located two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were rushed to the hospital. Officials say suspects drove away from...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Possible isolated storms Sunday in AZ
PHOENIX — Isolated showers across the valley Saturday evening brought gusty winds, moderate downpours and lightning. The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week is slowly moving east and will keep storm chances around through Sunday evening. We'll see the best chance for scattered storms in eastern...
ABC 15 News
Valley man speaks after surviving wrong-way crash
PEORIA, AZ — "I don't remember anything... like the pair of headlights that I saw, I thought it was coming from the other side," says Julian Cano. Twenty-three-year-old Cano is miraculously alive and talking after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash along Loop 101 Tuesday night. His father, Oscar, shared a video with ABC15 in hopes this tragedy serves as a warning to others.
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash
PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
AZFamily
Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
iheart.com
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
ABC 15 News
Reports of shots fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during football game
PHOENIX — Shots were reportedly fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during a football game Friday night. Police are currently investigating what exactly happened. People in attendance of the football game say that everyone in the stadium was ordered to the ground after gunfire was heard. No injuries...
ABC 15 News
80 people displaced after north Phoenix third-alarm apartment fire
PHOENIX — Dozens of people are displaced after a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex in north Phoenix Thursday night. Phoenix Fire Department officials say about 40 trucks responded after reports of heavy smoke coming from a single-story complex near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads. The fire worked its...
AZFamily
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
