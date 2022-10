ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies showcased plenty of plucky resilience all season, bouncing back from a poor start and the firing of their manager to qualify for the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. It was going to take more than a two-run deficit in the ninth inning Friday to keep them down. Even against the playoff-tested St. Louis Cardinals. Philadelphia rallied for six runs in the ninth, silencing a sellout crowd at Busch Stadium and sending Jean Segura and the Phillies to a 6-3 victory in the opening game of their National League wild-card series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO