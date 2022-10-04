Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
foxla.com
Drunk driver sentenced in street racing crash that killed longtime OC Register editor
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life for the murder of a longtime OC Register editor. In July of 2020, during a street race, Louie Robert Villa, 31, crashed into a pickup truck being driven by OC Register editor Gene Harbrecht.
foxla.com
California liquor store clerk dies after being assaulted with scooter by group of teens
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a liquor store clerk, who was attacked by a group of teens and assaulted with a scooter in Southern California's Highland Park area, reportedly over a case of beer, has passed away. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just...
foxla.com
Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
foxla.com
Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing
PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
foxla.com
Long Beach Police investigate 3 home burglaries in one night
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Suspect arrested for violent Encino gas station robbery; police searching for more victims
LOS ANGELES - Police Friday sought additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles. Clayton Randolph, 34, and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson — both of Wilmington — were arrested on Sept. 15 "for a series of robberies," and police recovered two handguns, jewelry and "items connecting them to the robberies" during the arrests, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
foxla.com
LA City Council looks into creating unarmed response unit
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers now that the City Council has voted to explore creating such an office. The effort, led by Councilman...
foxla.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
foxla.com
Video shows man being hit by car during street takeover in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Video shows a spectator was hit by a car during one of three street takeovers that occurred in Orange County overnight. Law enforcement officers were called to street takeovers in Buena Park, Anaheim and Costa Mesa. Officials with the Buena Park Police Department said the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot
LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
foxla.com
Minivan spotted on 405 Freeway with missing wheel, sparks flying
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was seen in a cell phone video driving with a missing wheel and an open tailgate on the 405 Freeway. The bizarre drive took place on the 405 Freeway in the Irvine area, according to Chad Unkle Tito Towersey, the man who took the video. Towersey can be heard telling the woman she should stop the car, as the 3-wheel vehicle continued to send sparks flying on the road.
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
foxla.com
Community calls for more police in downtown LA following murder of store owner
Community calls for more police following deadly stabbing in downtown LA. Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
3 firefighters injured while battling fire at Long Beach strip mall
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Long Beach strip mall. Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. Dozens of firefighters took defensive mode...
foxla.com
$33M worth of meth, cocaine seized from Riverside County home
NORCO, Calif. - An estimated 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 145 pounds of cocaine were seized by DEA agents from a stash house in Riverside County – making it the largest seizure for the DEA Los Angeles Division. The DEA Los Angeles Division made a historic drug bust in...
foxla.com
Santa Monica crash: New report details moments leading to fatal plane crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at Santa Monica Airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were...
foxla.com
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
Comments / 0