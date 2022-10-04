ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
Long Beach Police investigate 3 home burglaries in one night

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials...
LONG BEACH, CA
VIDEO: Suspect arrested for violent Encino gas station robbery; police searching for more victims

LOS ANGELES - Police Friday sought additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles. Clayton Randolph, 34, and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson — both of Wilmington — were arrested on Sept. 15 "for a series of robberies," and police recovered two handguns, jewelry and "items connecting them to the robberies" during the arrests, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA City Council looks into creating unarmed response unit

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers now that the City Council has voted to explore creating such an office. The effort, led by Councilman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minivan spotted on 405 Freeway with missing wheel, sparks flying

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was seen in a cell phone video driving with a missing wheel and an open tailgate on the 405 Freeway. The bizarre drive took place on the 405 Freeway in the Irvine area, according to Chad Unkle Tito Towersey, the man who took the video. Towersey can be heard telling the woman she should stop the car, as the 3-wheel vehicle continued to send sparks flying on the road.
IRVINE, CA
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Community calls for more police in downtown LA following murder of store owner

Community calls for more police following deadly stabbing in downtown LA. Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 firefighters injured while battling fire at Long Beach strip mall

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Long Beach strip mall. Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. Dozens of firefighters took defensive mode...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns

LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
LONG BEACH, CA

