Game Changer week 6: Veterans Memorial senior QB Elijah Durrette

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
The Veterans Memorial Eagles defeated the Ray Texans 42-0 last Friday. The Eagles were led by their senior quarterback Elijah Durrette who accounted for five of their six touchdowns. Meet our week 6 Game Changer.

"I keep my eyes open when I'm moving around in the pocket," said Elijah Durrette, Veterans Memorial senior quarterback. "Then I saw Ike in the back of the end-zone and I was able to hit him for the touchdown."

Against Ray, Durrette passed for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns along with 20 rushing yards and another 6 points.

"I have a lot of confidence in my o-line and my receivers, so I just sit back there with confidence," said Durrette. "If I have to move out I know someone is going to get open for me and I'm going to find them down field."

Durrette leads UIL 5A-DI District 14 with 1,184 passing yards and 13 touchdowns while only giving up 2 interceptions in five games played, but he knows it takes a team.

"He's not real big on himself. He's always putting the o-line first," said Anthony Rios, Veterans Memorial senior center. "He cares about us a lot. He helps us along the way. He's not the only one who's showing out you know what I mean."

The Eagles' offensive line has also helped Durrette total nearly 300 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns so far.

"We can do both really," said Durrette. "We can run the ball really well and when they start bringing people into the box that opens up a bunch of pass plays that we Durrette's goal is to not only win District, but continue building on Veterans Memorial's history."

Durrette's goal is to not only win District, but continue building on Veterans Memorial's history.

"It's a brotherhood," said Durrette. "I mean the guys before us left legacies that we have to continue and live by that and like yeah it's just fun playing here."

Veterans Memorial battles the Victoria West Warriors (2-3) this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium.

#Game Changer#Texans#American Football#Veterans Memorial#Uil 5a Di District
