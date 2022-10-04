ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Attempted car theft at used car lot leads to shooting

By Darby McCarthy
 5 days ago
An overnight shooting on Nolensville Pike near the Zoo has ended with the arrest of 20-year-old Anthony Thomas and a 17-year-old.

The incident began when the two suspects tried to steal a Dodge Charger from a used car lot, which led to a shootout with employees.

A 23-year-old in the backseat of the Charger left the vehicle before the shooting began.

Thomas and the minor will be charged with vehicle theft when they're released from the hospital.

The employees of the used car lot were not injured.

Violent Crimes detectives continue to investigate.

