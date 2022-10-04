ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kincaid, IL

Village policy threatens water access over unrelated fines

By Cole Henke
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcvEw_0iKuqnqG00

KINCAID, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Jessica Heikes received multiple citations from the Village of Kincaid for a variety of different reasons.

They include a car being towed, an improper burn pit at her home, and for the foundation of her trailer home she and her family live in.

Every single one included the same warning at the bottom.

“The above listed charges must be paid within 14 days to avoid any further action,” the ordinance reads. “In the event the fines are not otherwise paid in the ordinance, the ordinance violator’s water service will be disconnected under ordinance number 862.”

Ordinance 862 allows the village to disconnect water services if ordinances are not paid within a two week period, or else otherwise designated by the village.

“I’ve had my water shut off twice,” Heikes said.

And she isn’t the only one.

Multiple citations sent to WCIA show violators have 14 days to pay fines — most of which are upwards of 200 dollars.

Several people said their water was shut off for not paying fines on violations completely unrelated to their utility bills.

“My water service has absolutely nothing to do with an ordinance violation,” Clare Duran, a Kincaid resident said. “You know, people have the right to have clean, fresh water. It’s not a privilege. It’s a right. And they took away that right from me.”

Duran took her case to court, filing a lawsuit with the village over the ordinance. When she filed her lawsuit, her water was reconnected, and she has gone on to have several citations since, with no disconnections following.

“There are several dozen other people here in Kincaid, that have received these ordinance violations and threatened that their water will be shut off if not paid within 14 days. So most people will just go ahead and pay this ordinance violation because nobody wants their water shut off.”

Sot

We have two children. I have my cousin living with me, he’s a disabled veteran. We didn’t we didn’t have the funds out the time to pay the ordinance and in two weeks.

Village officials say there is an appeals process, and that the village will work out payment plans. There is no direct appeals process listed on the citations, but residents have turned to appearing at monthly board meetings.

The  policy was shocking to the citizen’s utility board, which fights for consumer protections. Members of that board could not recall another town having similar rules that threatened utili

“It strikes us as pretty outrageous,” David Kolata with the Citizens Utility Board said.

It might be legal. But just because something is legal, doesn’t mean, you know, it is a good idea. And i think when you’re dealing with something like an essential service water, and you’re only giving people 14 days to question a ticket, but you know, i don’t think that that that’s good policy.

Kincaid meeting reports from 2018 and 2019 show the rule was put in place because the village was having a hard time collecting fines issued by police. The board of trustees voted to allow the village to shut off the water to people’s homes — even if their water bills are paid.

We reached out to the mayor about this story today. In a text, he said “I don’t have any comment right now about any of it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kincaid, IL
Local
Illinois Government
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced after 8 lbs of marijuana found in car

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Oregon was recently sentenced to eight years in prison in Illinois after he was found guilty of drug and gun charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop that resulted in a sheriff’s deputy finding a gun and over eight pounds of marijuana in his car. Shelby County […]
TALENT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Water#Water Services#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#The Village Of Kincaid
WCIA

Wanted murder suspect arrested

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy